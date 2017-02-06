Build a summer home in 1 day with this clever prefabricated design

In this tour, the architects behind Sommerhaus 65 will present you with the first model of their summer home series. This refreshingly simple lean-to style structure offers 700 square feet of stylish living space, with another 300 square feet added on as a sheltered terrace that wraps around the exterior walls, providing a generous space dedicated to enjoyment of the outdoor scenery.
However, the most impressive aspect of this home is neither the views nor the floor plan – this clever structure is designed as a prefabricated (and re-configurable) home: the wall, floor, and ceiling features are delivered prefabricated to the site and can be assembled in just one day! If you're looking for fast and fashionable options for a family cottage, guest house, or seasonal home, this smart structure surely fits the bill!
This elevation view shows a simple design with a barely pitched shed roof, with solid walls and lower ceilings housing the more private spaces and transparent walls with higher ceilings housing common areas like the living and dining room. The setting of this example shows how the prefab home can be assembled with little impact on the surrounding site, becoming part of the landscape while treading lightly upon it.
The front terrace offers a lowered step, creating a bi-level platform as a simple and comfortable seating solution. A transparent roof overhang allows the inhabitants to enjoy a coffee on the porch – even in the pouring rain – and the wooden beams create a visually complex array of shadow and light cast upon the larch wood exterior when the sun is shining. This veranda is also notable for its seamless and open connection to the surrounding wild space, with nothing but a slight change in elevation to disrupt a quiet transition into the outdoors.
This blueprint draws attention to the large amount of space that is dedicated to outdoor vs. indoor space – in this plan, it's possible to observe the generous terrace which wraps around three sides of the home!
One huge benefit of this prefabricated home is the ability to build in places where a conventional construction might be made difficult by various factors (terrain, cost to transport materials to remote location, ecologically sensitive area, etc). A view in the velvety black of night showcases the beauty of a living space that makes even a remote, rural location easily attainable.
With windows as large as these, you'd expect the interiors to be refreshingly bright – and they are! Breezy and lighthearted, this simple kitchen is positioned to bask in the sunlight, offering up an array of simple and practical kitchen appliances.
Large window fronts open up a private view of the nearby lake – this dining room enjoys ample access to the outdoors through the large sliding door and 25-foot window for a smooth transition to and from the outdoors.
The architects of this project point out the additional convenience provided by this open interior layout, which not only allows for effective heat flow from the pipe stove, but also for efficient use of every last square foot of space, due to the flexibility found in an open design.
