Build a summer home in 1 day with this clever prefabricated design

In this tour, the architects behind Sommerhaus 65 will present you with the first model of their summer home series. This refreshingly simple lean-to style structure offers 700 square feet of stylish living space, with another 300 square feet added on as a sheltered terrace that wraps around the exterior walls, providing a generous space dedicated to enjoyment of the outdoor scenery.

However, the most impressive aspect of this home is neither the views nor the floor plan – this clever structure is designed as a prefabricated (and re-configurable) home: the wall, floor, and ceiling features are delivered prefabricated to the site and can be assembled in just one day! If you're looking for fast and fashionable options for a family cottage, guest house, or seasonal home, this smart structure surely fits the bill!