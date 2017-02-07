A Calgary home gets an elegant entertainment room

The basement is a space that often receives little attention, but in this tour, you'll explore a basement in Calgary, Alberta that's been renovated into a welcoming and fun recreational environment for the family who occupies the home. The interior designer from Design Inspirations who re-imagined this space converted a utilitarian storage area into a rec facility with theatre room, gym, bathroom (complete with steam shower!), billiards lounge, and bar area. Topped off with a decor scheme that incorporates many items from the husband's sports memorabilia collection, this recreational space takes on a unique personality with many interesting stories to tell, along with many good times to be had!
The architects point out that this renovation was as complete as it gets – for this project, they gutted everything, right down to the studs. However, as you tour the space, you'll notice that the team has been careful to create a sense of establishment and grounding through high-quality materials and antique furniture, focusing on a familiar ambience rather than a brand-new, flashy appearance. This view shows a bar area with smooth granite counter, in front of which lies the leather seating bar with chiselled edge accents.
In this image, you'll also observe that this walkout basement enjoys the rare treat of natural light coming from above-ground windows, allowing the interior to be filled with medium and dark tones (dark wooden cabinets and furniture, caramel coloured walls) as well as a plush carpet. In a darker basement, these elements might serve to dim the space, but with a good supply of natural light, the darker and heavier elements only serve to create an environment with a rich sense of grounding and luxury.
Throughout the space the designers have established an elegant theme that incorporates stately and antique elements in addition to rustic-chic decor. An example of this rustic-chic decor is found in this hammered copper sink, as well as the addition of a playful bicycle statue. You'll also find that bronze fixtures maintain a common theme throughout the basement, bringing an aged, rustic look along with their sophisticated design. Behind the bar, the smooth bronze features are offered a contrast against a rough limestone wall, which extends throughout the space to run through the gym and along the lounge and fireplace, bringing with it an earthy, cool, and grounding atmosphere.
Continuous themeIn their renovation, the architects focused on maintaining a cohesive theme throughout the space, incorporating the rich textures, range of brown tones, and stone elements into their basement design. Here, the fireplace is housed in the same limestone that lines the basement bar on the other side of the room, bringing continuity to the classic, earthy, and elegant decor scheme. Likewise, the architects have helped their clients to choose furniture that corresponds to the furniture in the main living areas of the home.
A view of the billiards table and cocktail table makes for an elegant display, with stately, carved wooden furniture adding an element of of classic grandeur. Decorated with carefully framed and displayed sports memorabilia, this luxurious rec area pays homage to the simple things in life, offering up a great spot for watching the game, having a few drinks and playing a couple of rounds of pool.
For another stylish Canadian home design, see this ideabook: The Winnipeg home that's the perfect lakeside retreat