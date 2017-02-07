A Calgary home gets an elegant entertainment room

The architects point out that this renovation was as complete as it gets – for this project, they gutted everything, right down to the studs. However, as you tour the space, you'll notice that the team has been careful to create a sense of establishment and grounding through high-quality materials and antique furniture, focusing on a familiar ambience rather than a brand-new, flashy appearance. This view shows a bar area with smooth granite counter, in front of which lies the leather seating bar with chiselled edge accents.

In this image, you'll also observe that this walkout basement enjoys the rare treat of natural light coming from above-ground windows, allowing the interior to be filled with medium and dark tones (dark wooden cabinets and furniture, caramel coloured walls) as well as a plush carpet. In a darker basement, these elements might serve to dim the space, but with a good supply of natural light, the darker and heavier elements only serve to create an environment with a rich sense of grounding and luxury.