10 perfect dining rooms for small houses

In a tiny downtown apartment or small starter home, the dining room can often feel like it's the first to go when the space requires reconfiguration in order to accommodate other, higher priority needs. Add this to the fact that many people eat out more than they eat in, or eat prepared meals more than they prepare them, and a room devoted entirely to dining becomes simply impractical when space gets tight.

However, homify’s design professionals all around the world have come up with many clever ways to include a dining room in a small space, maintaining an intimate, stylish, and relaxing ambience without requiring a generous floorplan. You’ll find that many of these dining rooms are not “rooms” in a proper sense, but in fact small and tidy dining “spaces” which often serve a double function as a kitchen countertop, room partition, transitional element, and more.