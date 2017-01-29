Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Top 5: Gorgeous homes and home extensions

M. Martins M. Martins
homify Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

Saturday marked the beginning of the Chinese Lunar New Year and we hope the Year of the Rooster will be prosperous and bright for you. The rooster is almost the epitome of fidelity and punctuality so we won't delay our roundup of the week's most-read features. This week, we crowed about houses, made you dream about bubble baths and ways to extend your home. So pour yourself a cup of green tea and start reading. 

1. A modern cozy family home with floor plans

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

With an adequate area of 1754 square feet at its disposal, this modern and stylish home comprises of two floors, double garage and a very functional layout. The colour palette heavily banks on white, grey and wooden hues for a comfy and inviting appearance both on the outside as well as the inside. Spacious and tastefully merged rooms, glass windows and trendy furniture make for a living experience which is hard to forget. Surrounded by a gorgeously landscaped garden, this residence is truly an achievement for the architects at Archon+ Projekty Domów in Poland.

2. 7 stunning bathrooms to shower you with ideas

ЖК "Воробьевы Горы", Sky Gallery Sky Gallery Asian style bathroom
Sky Gallery

Sky Gallery
Sky Gallery
Sky Gallery

The sound of running water, the smell of perfume or a refreshing shower gel can certainly give us all something to smile about. If our bathroom is aesthetically pleasing, the feeling of relaxation is even better!

Often, people opt for showers in stead of baths because of its practical advantages. A shower usually takes up less space in a room and it uses up less water. It also takes much quicker!

This is why today on homify, we curated 7 fantastic bathrooms that are all equipped with showers. 

3. Expand your home in 12 unique ways

homify Modern garage/shed
homify

homify
homify
homify

Need some extra space and planning to call in architects or builders to build a home extension for you? Remember that it can turn into a very expensive project, when you have to pay for the contractor, subcontractors and labour. Instead, if you have some space available in your garden or yard, you can build yourself a stylish outhouse, a mortgage helper or a gazebo-style structure inexpensively. To get inspired, take a look at these 12 images and decide which one suits your budget and taste.

4. Lose yourself in this artfully refined Ottawa home

homify Modern houses Plant,Sky,Building,Tree,Window,Shade,Door,Land lot,Grass,Landscape
homify

homify
homify
homify

Ottawa-based architects and designers from Flynn Architect are the protagonists of today's feature, which will take you on a virtual tour a modern family home designed with a sense of spaciousness and movement in mind. High ceilings make this modern structure a lofty place to live, and streamlined, contemporary furniture add to a stately atmosphere. However, you'll find that these architects have been able to balance a authoritarian aesthetic with a distinctly artistic and funky vibe, manifested in the colourful abstract works sprinkled throughout the home.

5. A hillside home that strikes healthy balance

Fonds Gouvart, OPEN ARCHITECTES OPEN ARCHITECTES Modern houses
OPEN ARCHITECTES

OPEN ARCHITECTES
OPEN ARCHITECTES
OPEN ARCHITECTES

Today's homify tour transports you to Belgium, where the architects and designers behind Open Architectes present a family home with exemplary consideration for healthy human relationships. This rural home embraces a scenic forested hillside location with a generous exterior terrace, coupled with an interior with special attention given to health, connection, and well-being.

Inspiring tranquility: The home with dove grey interiors

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks