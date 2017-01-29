Top 5: Gorgeous homes and home extensions

The sound of running water, the smell of perfume or a refreshing shower gel can certainly give us all something to smile about. If our bathroom is aesthetically pleasing, the feeling of relaxation is even better!

Often, people opt for showers in stead of baths because of its practical advantages. A shower usually takes up less space in a room and it uses up less water. It also takes much quicker!

This is why today on homify, we curated 7 fantastic bathrooms that are all equipped with showers.