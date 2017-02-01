Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 decor messes to clean up in your kitchen

none1 none1
CASA IVANNA, OBRA BLANCA OBRA BLANCA Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

If we told you that possibly you’ve made some mistakes in the design of your kitchen, you may not believe us. But when you see our list of common mistakes found in this space, you’ll eventually admit that you've  are guilty of a few of these kitchen faux pas.

Fortunately, you can seek the help of our kitchen designers to show you how to fully take advantage of the space in the best possible way. However, if you plan on tackling everything yourself, we've got a few things you need to considered before you start ripping up the floor and tearing down walls.

1. Forget to pay close attention to the type of flooring

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

When paying close attention to cabinets, you may be neglecting another important point: the floor! By leaving the floor to the end, you run the risk of seeing your choice of materials reduced as well as the colours. Think of it from the beginning to make it stand out.

2. Mix colours badly

Apartamento da Sandra e do André, INÁ Arquitetura INÁ Arquitetura Modern kitchen
INÁ Arquitetura

INÁ Arquitetura
INÁ Arquitetura
INÁ Arquitetura

We all get excited and try to match colours that do not really work together. Before you get down to work, carefully set the chromatic palette of the space. Ask for samples and place colours side-by-side to see if they look good, and then assign them to each element – cabinets, floor, appliances, decorations, etc.

3. Ignore the ceiling

RESIDENCIA SINALOA, OLLIN ARQUITECTURA OLLIN ARQUITECTURA Modern kitchen
OLLIN ARQUITECTURA

OLLIN ARQUITECTURA
OLLIN ARQUITECTURA
OLLIN ARQUITECTURA

Like the floor, the ceiling occupies much of the space so you cannot ignore it. Think beyond colours. Also focus on the types of textures you can use to enhance it as well as lighting.

4. Neglect the functional details

Departamento en Punta del Este - Torres Miami Br., Diseñadora Lucia Casanova Diseñadora Lucia Casanova Kitchen
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova

Diseñadora Lucia Casanova
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova

If you only think about the aesthetic part, you will eventually forget that, above all, the kitchen should be functional. Remember the utensil holders, storage options, and the hooks for hanging cloths, among other things.

5. Leaving the kitchen island as an afterthought

Cocinas, fabrica de cocinas mediterranean c.a. fabrica de cocinas mediterranean c.a. Modern kitchen
fabrica de cocinas mediterranean c.a.

fabrica de cocinas mediterranean c.a.
fabrica de cocinas mediterranean c.a.
fabrica de cocinas mediterranean c.a.

If you've always wanted a cooking island, you should plan how to enter it in the space right away. Adding an island after it's all done can make it a bit out of place and in poor harmony with the rest of the space. On the contrary, if you do it early, it will naturally appear cohesive in the area.

6. Choosing the wrong material

CASA IVANNA, OBRA BLANCA OBRA BLANCA Modern kitchen
OBRA BLANCA

OBRA BLANCA
OBRA BLANCA
OBRA BLANCA

It doesn't always mean the materials you choose are bad, but you can make poor choices about how different ones work together. For example, it's easy to get obsessed with the idea of a marble top, without checking if it looks good with the cabinets first.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Do not think about what will use the most space

Casa 581, Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Kitchen Solid Wood Wood effect
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design

Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design

When designing a kitchen, do not lose focus when it comes to the use of space. Some elements, such as counter height, may need to be customized. You should also think about the style of dishes you like to cook with to determine the appliances you need (if you make lots of baked goods, you need a good oven. If the refrigerator is always full, buy a bigger one etc.)

8. Forget the personal touches

homify Kitchen Tiles Multicolored
homify

homify
homify
homify

In an attempt to meet a modern aesthetic, people are choosing neutral tones even when they prefer bolder colours. Do not forget that it is YOUR home and that is why personal touches are essential. Have fun with the decor.

9. Be satisfied with bad tiles

Apartamento no Campo Belo, Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração Kitchen Ceramic Red
Mario Catani – Arquitetura e Decoração

Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração
Mario Catani – Arquitetura e Decoração
Mario Catani - Arquitetura e Decoração

Laying tiles is a task that does not look very difficult, but when they are poorly placed or of a poor quality, the result can be disastrous. Uneven tiles and crooked lines are some of the mistakes that you can make if you decide to do a reno on your own.

10. Do not think about the value of the shelves

homify Industrial style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Shelves may seem outdated, especially now that the kitchens are so adaptable and have cabinets everywhere. But, we love a good set of shelves. They are lightweight and offer a nice area for storing or placing decorative objects. 

11. Assume that minimalism is not for you

Mi cocina GRANGE, Grange México Grange México Built-in kitchens Solid Wood Blue
Grange México

Grange México
Grange México
Grange México

Many people think that minimalism is not for them because they have houses full of people, but we do not agree. Starting small and keeping the counters free from clutter will allow you to enjoy a wide and inviting work area. You will love the space you have available!

12. Do not keep the kitchen clean

Скандинавское кружево, Artichok Design Artichok Design Kitchen
Artichok Design

Artichok Design
Artichok Design
Artichok Design

The biggest mistake of all – and we all do it – is not keeping the kitchen always clean. It is not a question of being lazy, but sometimes of not having time and allowing other activities to get better of us. Take your time to do regular cleanings in the kitchen, as well as background tidying up. 

If you are looking for even more kitchen advice, browse through: 6 things your kitchen needs in 2017.

The perfectly Instagramable boho-chic home

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks