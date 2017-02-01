12 decor messes to clean up in your kitchen

If we told you that possibly you’ve made some mistakes in the design of your kitchen, you may not believe us. But when you see our list of common mistakes found in this space, you’ll eventually admit that you've are guilty of a few of these kitchen faux pas.
Fortunately, you can seek the help of our kitchen designers to show you how to fully take advantage of the space in the best possible way. However, if you plan on tackling everything yourself, we've got a few things you need to considered before you start ripping up the floor and tearing down walls.
When paying close attention to cabinets, you may be neglecting another important point: the floor! By leaving the floor to the end, you run the risk of seeing your choice of materials reduced as well as the colours. Think of it from the beginning to make it stand out.
We all get excited and try to match colours that do not really work together. Before you get down to work, carefully set the chromatic palette of the space. Ask for samples and place colours side-by-side to see if they look good, and then assign them to each element – cabinets, floor, appliances, decorations, etc.
Like the floor, the ceiling occupies much of the space so you cannot ignore it. Think beyond colours. Also focus on the types of textures you can use to enhance it as well as lighting.
If you only think about the aesthetic part, you will eventually forget that, above all, the kitchen should be functional. Remember the utensil holders, storage options, and the hooks for hanging cloths, among other things.
If you've always wanted a cooking island, you should plan how to enter it in the space right away. Adding an island after it's all done can make it a bit out of place and in poor harmony with the rest of the space. On the contrary, if you do it early, it will naturally appear cohesive in the area.
It doesn't always mean the materials you choose are bad, but you can make poor choices about how different ones work together. For example, it's easy to get obsessed with the idea of a marble top, without checking if it looks good with the cabinets first.
When designing a kitchen, do not lose focus when it comes to the use of space. Some elements, such as counter height, may need to be customized. You should also think about the style of dishes you like to cook with to determine the appliances you need (if you make lots of baked goods, you need a good oven. If the refrigerator is always full, buy a bigger one etc.)
In an attempt to meet a modern aesthetic, people are choosing neutral tones even when they prefer bolder colours. Do not forget that it is YOUR home and that is why personal touches are essential. Have fun with the decor.
Laying tiles is a task that does not look very difficult, but when they are poorly placed or of a poor quality, the result can be disastrous. Uneven tiles and crooked lines are some of the mistakes that you can make if you decide to do a reno on your own.
Shelves may seem outdated, especially now that the kitchens are so adaptable and have cabinets everywhere. But, we love a good set of shelves. They are lightweight and offer a nice area for storing or placing decorative objects.
Many people think that minimalism is not for them because they have houses full of people, but we do not agree. Starting small and keeping the counters free from clutter will allow you to enjoy a wide and inviting work area. You will love the space you have available!
The biggest mistake of all – and we all do it – is not keeping the kitchen always clean. It is not a question of being lazy, but sometimes of not having time and allowing other activities to get better of us. Take your time to do regular cleanings in the kitchen, as well as background tidying up.
