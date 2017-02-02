Your browser is out-of-date.

This Winnipeg home gets a futuristic face-lift

Handsart Residence Exterior, Unit 7 Architecture Unit 7 Architecture Modern houses
Today we’re stepping into the future and taking a tour of this amazing Winnipeg home. We’ll look at the exterior of the home from every angle. The home dates back to the 1960s and was in need of a modern update. The professionals at Unit 7 Architecture redesigned the home and gave it a distinct futuristic charm.

Undoubtedly, it’s the aluminum screening on the home that gives it its signature style. We’ll take a closer look at the architecture of the home and find out what makes the home so appealing. Ready to time-travel into the future on our tour? If my calculations are correct, you’re gonna see some serious inspiration!

First look

The home creates a bold first impression. Tricks of the architecture have elongated the home and make it seem tall and impressive. The front entrance is hidden from this side-view behind the white structure at the apex of the curved driveway. The aluminum screening seems to shimmer in the daylight. High windows seem to peer over the side of the screen. The shape of the roof is distinctly 1960s in its style but it works well with the new futuristic upgrades.

Street view

From the street, the home looks like a modern institution rather than a family home. Diverse shapes and structures seem to make up the home. Entrance doors are painted fire-engine red and draws energy into the home. Pleasant saplings dapple the front of the home while larger and far older trees provide shade.

Front entrance

The main entrance of the home is striking. The door and entryway both appear to be double height to create an airy and impressive entrance. There is a sense of elegance to the modern and minimalistic style of the house. We love the house number sign in front of the home. It’s easy to read from the street and echoes the industrial futurist vibe of the home.

Signature screen

Let’s take a closer look at that incredible screen that gilds the home. A perforated aluminum screen swaths the house in an upper and lower band. They create a bold look for the home, but they’re more than a cosmetic feature. The home has large windows that might need privacy with shades and curtains. The screen helps provide that privacy with minimal effort. The screen also helps to shade the home from the sun so it helps keep the home cool in the summer.

Screen close up

Perforated holes of different sizes make the screen appear to be shimmering from a distance. They allow you to see outside while still providing privacy. We could see aluminum screens like these being used more in home design. Connect with architects on homify if you want to get a look like this in your home.

Backyard

Checking out the backyard of the house we’re floored by how stylish and fun it looks! The exterior of the house is livened up by hydrangeas and summery furniture on the deck. We love this simple garden Here’s a great space to grill up some dinner while relaxing with a cool drink.

The sun coming through the screens creates a pattern on the home. It’s a style unlike anything we’ve seen before. The bands of aluminum screening create a cohesive exterior that makes a bold statement.

Cool in all seasons

We’ll end our tour with a different view of the backyard. This time we're visiting in the winter when a blanket of snow covers the grounds. The home is still cool and stylish. The aluminum screen reflects the brightness of the white snow and makes the home glitter.

Thanks for joining us on a look at this cool futuristic home! For more modern home inspiration, check out our feature on a sensational silvery cabin that will fuel your creativity.

What did you think of the futuristic look?

