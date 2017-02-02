This Winnipeg home gets a futuristic face-lift

Today we’re stepping into the future and taking a tour of this amazing Winnipeg home. We’ll look at the exterior of the home from every angle. The home dates back to the 1960s and was in need of a modern update. The professionals at Unit 7 Architecture redesigned the home and gave it a distinct futuristic charm.

Undoubtedly, it’s the aluminum screening on the home that gives it its signature style. We’ll take a closer look at the architecture of the home and find out what makes the home so appealing. Ready to time-travel into the future on our tour? If my calculations are correct, you’re gonna see some serious inspiration!