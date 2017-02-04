Live the chic life in this darling Calgary home

Calgary is home to more than the Stampede and the Mighty Bow River. It’s also where we’re seeing incredible design projects emerge. Today, we’ll tour a home that inspires us with its cozy decor. The team of interior designers at Sonata Design executed a design that uses natural wood elements to create coziness. The look is distinctly Canadian, although we’ll find nothing so obvious as maple leafs and lumberjack plaids! Step inside to see how you can live the chic life in Calgary.
We’re starting our tour in the living room where we find a perfect balance of modern and cozy design. A leather couch with midcentury flair is a cute nod to the Cowboy culture of Alberta. The white and black graphic rug anchors the room. We love the tri-colour curtains on the windows. They elongate the room and make the ceiling appear to be higher. Reddish tones from the wood furniture warm the room up, even when the fireplace is unlit.
This corner of the home could have been pulled straight from a magazine. A couple of chairs with Scandinavian inspired throw pillows create a cozy seating nook for extra guests. The wood log coffee table brings a rustic element to the space. Check out the print on the wall! It reminds us of the boreal forest in the Rockies.
This dining space is simply darling. At the centre of the design is the natural wood table and bench. They make use of the natural curves and knots in the wood. The heavy roughly hewn design contrasts with the light and airy dining chairs that go with the table. A simple black shade over the dining table brings an elegant highlight to the space. That print is part of the same series that we saw in that chic corner of the home! It's a perfect way to bring an open plan room together.
From this view, we can appreciate the full open plan design of the home. The living, dining, and kitchen space are in one common room to maximize space and create a social heart for the home. The kitchen is done up in shades of white and black. The white cabinets bring classic character to the room. We love the glossy black counter top on the island. It makes the kitchen always look sparkling clean.
Upstairs we’re checking out the family room next. The massive couch is perfect for fitting everyone on movie night. Looks like a cozy spot to cuddle up. Blockish wood coffee tables remind us of the style we saw downstairs. All white walls and a cream coloured carpet make the room feel clean and bright. We love how the art prints in the home seem to all fit together!
A quick look at the bathroom shows us strong Scandinavian-influenced design. The graphic black and white wallpaper is a bold way to decorate a room with minimal effort. The round mandala bathroom rug in the centre is a charming addition. With no counter tops and a few grass plants, the bathroom has a lovely minimalist vibe.
We’re ending our tour of this darling home in this comfortable bedroom The design in this room is like that of a cool and funky boutique hotel. Matching side tables and prism-shaped lamps make the room look put together. We see more wood themed elements here and the same tri-colour curtains that hold the design together. This bedroom has an effortlessly chic appeal that we love.
The design seemed like a fun Canadian twist on Scandinavian design.