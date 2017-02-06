7 awesome apartments under 900 square feet

Who doesn’t want to live in a beautiful and cozy home? And that is why, designing or decorating interiors is often a fun and creative activity. But when space is a premium, you will definitely need to brainstorm to accommodate the right furniture and decor accessories. After all, making a small home both aesthetic and functional is not an easy task. So take a cue from these 7 smartly furnished and tastefully adorned apartments today. They are all under 900 square feet but stunning and inviting.