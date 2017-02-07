Your browser is out-of-date.

27 easy-to-copy closets to bring some order to your life

Justwords Justwords
Bajo comercial convertido en loft (Terrassa), Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Eclectic style dressing rooms
Loading admin actions …

A luxurious house with a spacious and stylish dressing room is the dream of many. But popular belief is that only a large home can accommodate a beautiful space to change leisurely and get ready for the day. We beg to differ though! Even small apartments of less than 60sqm can be designed cleverly to squeeze in an aesthetic and neat dressing room, nook or an inbuilt closet. So here we have 27 practical and modern ideas which will motivate you to create an organized space to get dressed with ease.

1. Beautifully-measured wardrobe

Casa Moderna en Valdemorillo, Canexel Canexel Classic style dressing room
Canexel

Canexel
Canexel
Canexel

It was designed by the home builders at Canexel.

2. Dressing nook near bathroom

CHALET VALDEMARIN, Tarimas de Autor Tarimas de Autor Modern dressing room Wood
Tarimas de Autor

Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor

3. Minimal and organised

APPARTAMENTO , Architetto del Piano Architetto del Piano Modern dressing room
Architetto del Piano

Architetto del Piano
Architetto del Piano
Architetto del Piano

4. Neat and precise wardrobes

Mansarda, Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager Minimalist dressing room
Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager

Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager
Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager
Anna Leone Architetto Home Stager

5. Small walk-in closet in bedroom

CASA OC, Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Eclectic style dressing rooms White
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design

Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design

6. Stylish with plasterboard walls

Rehabilitación bajocubierta, TEKNIA ESTUDIO TEKNIA ESTUDIO Scandinavian style dressing room
TEKNIA ESTUDIO

TEKNIA ESTUDIO
TEKNIA ESTUDIO
TEKNIA ESTUDIO

7. Wardrobe or small wooden cabin?

Appartamento SK alla Giudecca, Giorgio Pettenò Architetti Giorgio Pettenò Architetti Modern dressing room
Giorgio Pettenò Architetti

Giorgio Pettenò Architetti
Giorgio Pettenò Architetti
Giorgio Pettenò Architetti

8. Scandinavian dressing room

CASA M - 2013 TORINO, POINT. ARCHITECTS POINT. ARCHITECTS Scandinavian style dressing room
POINT. ARCHITECTS

POINT. ARCHITECTS
POINT. ARCHITECTS
POINT. ARCHITECTS

9. Compact but modern

Appartamento a Milano, bdastudio bdastudio Minimalist dressing room
bdastudio

bdastudio
bdastudio
bdastudio

10. Low shelves are handy too

Cabina Armadio, Contesini Studio & Bottega Contesini Studio & Bottega Scandinavian style dressing room Solid Wood Wood effect
Contesini Studio &amp; Bottega

Contesini Studio & Bottega
Contesini Studio &amp; Bottega
Contesini Studio & Bottega

11. Attic walk-in closet

LOFT 4, Valtorta srl Valtorta srl Modern dressing room
Valtorta srl

Valtorta srl
Valtorta srl
Valtorta srl

12. Large, walk-in and smart

Ristrutturazione Appartamento Privato, Pardo Gaetano Architetto Pardo Gaetano Architetto Modern dressing room
Pardo Gaetano Architetto

Pardo Gaetano Architetto
Pardo Gaetano Architetto
Pardo Gaetano Architetto

13. Space-saving and neat

Vestidor, Trestrastos Trestrastos Modern dressing room
Trestrastos

Trestrastos
Trestrastos
Trestrastos

14. A separate room for walk-in closet

homify Modern dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

15. Small, simple and elegant

Cabina Armadio, Contesini Studio & Bottega Contesini Studio & Bottega Scandinavian style dressing room Solid Wood Wood effect
Contesini Studio &amp; Bottega

Contesini Studio & Bottega
Contesini Studio &amp; Bottega
Contesini Studio & Bottega

16. Gorgeous walk-in closet

Piso en el Eixample de Barcelona. 2013, Deu i Deu Deu i Deu Eclectic style dressing rooms
Deu i Deu

Deu i Deu
Deu i Deu
Deu i Deu

17. Minimal, space-saving and affordable

Home Staging a Ponte Milvio, Flavia Case Felici Flavia Case Felici Classic style dressing room
Flavia Case Felici

Flavia Case Felici
Flavia Case Felici
Flavia Case Felici

18. Smart hack for shoes and accessories

homify Eclectic style dressing rooms
homify

homify
homify
homify

19. All-white and trendy walk-in

homify Modern dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

20. Small but well-organised

Vivienda en Sant Joan. Barcelona , Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Scandinavian style dressing room
Egue y Seta

Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta

21. Unique walk-in closet in bedroom

REFORMA DE APARTAMENTO EN DONOSTIA, ERRASTI ERRASTI Modern dressing room
ERRASTI

ERRASTI
ERRASTI
ERRASTI

22. Spacious walk-in closet with creative corner

La reforma new-vintage de Gonzalo y Eva, emmme studio emmme studio Classic style dressing room
emmme studio

emmme studio
emmme studio
emmme studio

23. A walk-in that has all

CASA ÉQUER, Molins Design Molins Design Mediterranean style dressing room Wood White
Molins Design

Molins Design
Molins Design
Molins Design

24. White and wooden sophistication

-, TMS ESPAIS ELEGANTS TMS ESPAIS ELEGANTS Modern dressing room
TMS ESPAIS ELEGANTS

TMS ESPAIS ELEGANTS
TMS ESPAIS ELEGANTS
TMS ESPAIS ELEGANTS

25. Adjoining the bright and chic bathroom

Vivienda en Sant Joan. Barcelona , Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Mediterranean style dressing room
Egue y Seta

Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta

26. Stunning and neat

Bajo comercial convertido en loft (Terrassa), Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Eclectic style dressing rooms
Egue y Seta

Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta

27. Wardrobe of dreams

homify Modern dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

