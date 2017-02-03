A dream home of grand proportions

Today, we are going to explore a home designed by architect professionals The White House American Dream Homes GMBH, based in Germany.
This home is truly spectacular and features everything but the white picket fence! As we explore it, we will see how timeless and classic it is in style as well as how elegance can work in harmony with subtle beauty.
You'll also really get a sense of how even the most modern and sophisticated of homes can integrate beautifully into the natural surrounds.
Are you ready to take a look?
From this angle, we can see just how classic and timeless the home is. The grey and white tones are incredibly appealing, while the traditional shape and structure will be in fashion for years to come.
A brick pathway leads guests and visitors through a delightful front garden to the front door, making for a very warm and welcoming first impression.
Don't you love the wrap-around porch?
From this angle, we can see how large the driveway is, creating plenty of space for family and friends to park their cars. A double garage neatly packages the exterior look and feel of the home while keeping cars and other items neatly stored away.
The home also truly integrates into the beautiful surrounds, including the forest and the rolling lawns.
Apart from the outside of your home, the entrance hall is like a business card! It gives friends, family and guests a little taste as to what to expect from the rest of the interior space. It should also be functional and spacious so that people can greet each other, remove coats and put down hand bags.
This entrance hall ticks all of the boxes. It features earthy tones including the wooden floors, beige walls and white finishes. A patterned rug adds comfort and warmth to the space while a chandelier gives the entrance an elegant touch.
The cherry on top is the wooden banister, which sweeps down with the staircase.
The living areas of the home features the same warm tones and earthy colours that we saw in the entrance, enveloping individuals in its homeliness.
The living room includes functional and stylish furniture including comfortable sofas and cushy armchairs. A hearty fireplace brings a wonderful, classic touch to the space design-wise while also providing the room with warmth in winter.
Do you see how little items such as candles, vases and lamps adds to the ambiance without overwhelming the space?
From this angle, we can see how the living spaces flow into one another, creating a very interactive and engaging home.
Open plan is a very modern design scheme, which allows the family to talk to each other no matter what area of the home they are in. The other advantage is that it makes a home look that much bigger and more spacious.
Another way to achieve this is to ensure that there is plenty of light in the home. Opt for as much natural light as possible as well as lamps, lanterns and candles.
The dining room is also connected to the kitchen, however sliding doors allow these spaces to be separated if need be. This provides the family with the best of both worlds! If the kids are doing their homework at the table or if mom or dad want some peace while cooking, these areas of the home can be separated. Yet, the doors can also be opened for easy access between the spaces.
If we poke our heads into the kitchen, we come across a very timeless design thanks to the white cupboards and drawers and the granite counter tops.
The star of the show is the kitchen island, which gives this room an extra surface space for cooking and preparing food as well as extra storage room. This is a great addition to any family kitchen as it also allows for a more casual meeting point over cups of tea or coffee!
Do you see how the designers have made the most of storage space, including hooks on the ceiling where pots and pans can be stored?
Finally we return to the exterior space where the designers have ensured the family can enjoy the exterior space as much as the interior space. A little table and chairs creates the perfect outdoor area for enjoying a cup of tea or a glass of wine while sun loungers give the family the opportunity to read their books in the sunshine.
This is truly a dream family home!
