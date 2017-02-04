This post-war home gets a modern renovation

Today we are going to visit Germany, where design professionals One! Contact renovated a house that was built in 1947.

Nearly 2,000 square feet of space, the designers ensured that the new and improved home would be more environmentally sustainable as well as aesthetically appealing.

The before and after images or a striking example of how much can be achieved with a little bit of imagination and a lot of hard work. It will also inspire you to maintain both the interior and exterior of your own home, keeping it pristine and in good shape.

Perhaps you'll even be inspired to modernize it!