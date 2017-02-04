This little red house is the greenest in the hood

Today we are going to explore the cutest little red house, designed by Berlin-based architect professionals Mullers Buro.
This home was designed for a single-family and was rebuilt as a low-energy house as part of a competition. The designers had to come up with energy-saving ideas. The home, which was originally built in the 1930s, was completely gutted and renovated. It also received an extension of four meters.
A new roof and facade was installed along with insulation. A ventilation system was also put in the new house as well as a solar system. These are just some of the many
green aspects of this red home.
Are you curious to see it?
From the outside, we can see just how special this home is. The double-storey structure features a traditional gable-roof design with plenty of windows installed throughout the facade. This allows sunlight to stream into the home and creates a wonderful interaction between the interior and exterior spaces.
The red colour of the house is the most distinctive feature however. It contrasts beautifully with the natural greenery of the surrounds and makes the home stand out as a very unique and aesthetically enchanting design.
The garden plays a big role in the look and feel the exterior space. The neatly manicured lawn and beautiful trees have been carefully arranged to create a country-style design.
The interior design of the home is very appealing thanks to the clean lines and modern finishes. The light wooden floors and white walls make for a very refreshing, light and spacious look and feel while the large glass windows ensure that sunlight streams into the home throughout the day.
In the living room, we can see how the designers have added a red sofa to the space, which keeps the design of the interiors consistent with the design of the exteriors.
A fireplace adds a functional element to the room as well as a stylish touch!
From this angle, we can see how the rooms flow into one another in an open plan design that makes the little home seem very large and spacious. Instead of using walls to separate areas, they've used different levels. This creates a very social and interactive home.
In the dining room, there is a gorgeous mix between new and contemporary furniture and older, more antique furniture. Don't you love the mismatched dining room chairs?
Trendy artwork has been carefully selected for the walls, introducing a bit of personality and charm to the home.
Here we get a chance to see how functionality and design work hand in hand. The designers have placed shelves across the entire length of the wall, creating plenty of storage space for books, magazines and other decor items.
This not only makes the most of vertical space, but it adds personality and charm to the home. It also allows for items to be kept on display, allowing the family's interests to shine through the decor and design of the house.
Don't you love how a window seat has been incorporated into the design of the shelves? Have a look at these things to consider when choosing shelves.
The rest of the furniture is very simple and effective, creating a very homely and functional design.
