This little red house is the greenest in the hood

Today we are going to explore the cutest little red house, designed by Berlin-based architect professionals Mullers Buro.

This home was designed for a single-family and was rebuilt as a low-energy house as part of a competition. The designers had to come up with energy-saving ideas. The home, which was originally built in the 1930s, was completely gutted and renovated. It also received an extension of four meters.

A new roof and facade was installed along with insulation. A ventilation system was also put in the new house as well as a solar system. These are just some of the many green aspects of this red home.

Are you curious to see it?