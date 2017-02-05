A modern home that's stylishly comfortable

Today we are going to explore a gorgeous, modern home designed by professionals Victoria Plasencia Interiorismo.
As we explore the ins and outs of this home, we will see how each room has been created so that it's both functional and stylish as well as very comfortable and cozy.
The best part of the home, however, is the fabulous wine bar! You'll want one in your own home after seeing just how stylish and chic it is.
Are you curious to take a look?
From the outside of the home, we can see just how modern it is with its contemporary shape, clean lines and flat roof. The block-like shape of the home makes for a very solid and stylish look and feel.
A paved driveway reaches an undercover double garage, which features a door that allows access into the home. A small little front garden creates a beautiful and refreshing first impression while the little balcony upstairs allows for views of the neighborhood.
Don't you love the combination of grey shades?
The interior space features raw materials including wooden furniture, raw brick walls and stone tiled flooring. This makes for a very warm and inviting home that envelopes you in its coziness.
In this image, we can see how the kitchen and dining room work in harmony with one another, subtly separated by a trendy kitchen bar. It looks like the counter top is made out of raw wood! A kitchen bar is the perfect space for casual interactions – and tasting some delicious wine!
A couple of decor items such as the wine rack and the clock show how functionality and style work hand in hand.
In the living room, we can see how the design remains consistent. The earthy tones and balance between functionality and style makes for a very enchanting and homely environment.
The designers have used the cushions to bring a splash of colour, vibrancy and life to the living area while the patterns bring in a geometric twist. This is a great design tip as if the home owners ever wanted to change the look and feel of this space, they would just need to swap out the cushions.
Do you also see how natural light plays a role in this interior space, flowing in through the large glass windows? This is a must for any modern home.
Finally, we get a chance to see the wine cellar and bar. This is a very charming addition to the home.
For wine lovers, a space like this is perfect for both the temperature of the wine and the aesthetic appeal. Couldn't you imagine tasting your favorite wines in a space like this or entertaining friends and family?
The lighting in this space further enhances the design, illuminating the details. The glass doors keep this room separate from the other spaces in the house, without blocking it from view.
In the master suite of the home, we can see how the designers have gone for neutral tones including grey and white, with wooden furniture.
A bedroom is meant to be a serene and peaceful space so you don't want it to be cluttered or crowded with anything that isn't necessary. Neutral tones and earthy colours are thus very good for this environment.
Tip: Invest in bedside lamps, which will bring ambiance to the room.
In the kid's bedroom, you can afford to have a little bit more fun with colour and style. Here the designers have gone for a sports theme, introducing colourful linen and funky cushions to the space.
They've also ensured that there is plenty of storage, including shelves. This keeps toys, books and other items neatly stored away.
This bedroom is slightly softer and more quaint than the other bedrooms that we have explored. With its crisp linen and pastel tones, this could be the ideal spot for guests, friends or family.
A neutral base is always a good idea for a bedroom so opt for pale or simple tones for the floors and walls. Thus you just need to introduce different linen or cushions into the space to change up the look and feel.
We end off our tour in the bathroom, with its luxurious granite finishes and funky ladder shelf. Again we see how well functionality and style work together.
Remember that granite is always a wonderful idea in the bathroom as it creates a luxurious environment. It is also durable and will last for many years to come, making it a great investment.
Tip: Add a pot plant to your bathroom for a touch of natural beauty.
