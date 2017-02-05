This Alberta home takes us back to basics

This second-floor bedroom is bright and homey. Refined country style makes it a cozy bedroom for guests. A high bed like this is perfect for sneaking some storage underneath. With a big family comes big storage needs so it’s great to find storage solutions wherever you can.

We hope you enjoyed our tour of the Albertan family home that’s taking us back to basics! Not all houses are well equipped for the trials and tribulations of family life. Shared bathrooms and a frenzied morning squeeze in the kitchen are easily overcome in this house!

Want more family home inspiration? Check out our feature on an upcycled family home that delights and inspires.