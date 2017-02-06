A beautiful Winnipeg home with timeless modern décor

We’re excited to share with you another Canadian home designed by the architects at Unit 7 in Winnipeg. They are known for their modern and timeless approach to design. In this home, we’ll see how they created brilliant white interiors that are simple and beautiful.

Attention to detail makes this home feel luxurious. Well built and functional features free up space inside the home. The design is kept within a simple framework to yield beautiful results. Ready to check out the home that will be stylish for years to come?