This farmhouse fit for a Queen will give you wanderlust

Today we’re taking you on a mini vacation by touring this farmhouse in New Delhi. Although we say it’s a farmhouse, you’ll find like we did that it’s more like a gorgeous tropical resort. That’s why we’re sure to stoke the fires of your wanderlust with our tour!
Get ready to be inspired by the natural beauty of this home. Indian designer Monica Khanna combined simple elegance with an Eastern flair. This farmhouse is fit for royalty. Ready for a tour?
The home is surrounded by lush jungle trees and glowing from within. We can almost feel the warm tropical air. A swimming pool offers a spot to cool off in the heat of midday. Each room feels deeply connected to the outdoors. We love the exquisite shape of the roof and the gorgeous wood used to build the home. Imagine taking in the views of the sapphire blue swimming pool with the green jungle in the background.
If only we could all come home to a view like this! Check out the simple garden and lawn around the home. This green space brings freshness to even the interiors. Paving stones lead up to the entrance of the home. The exotic design creates a sense of serenity. There’s a zen-like symmetry to the design. Adorned only by the wood frame, it’s a simple yet luxurious home.
This end of the home is completely open to the outdoors. It might not be a practical design for here in Canada, but it sure looks amazing! Filigree wood carving at the entrance adds character to the home. We love the potted plants surrounding the entrance! They make the entrance feel homier. It seems like you can see through the entire home because the walls are either open or entirely glazed. We’d love to get a cross breeze like that through our living room.
This room of the home is more like a covered terrace or deck. With a view over the pool, it invites you to get into a vacation mindset and relax. Brick, stone, wood, and ironwork combine to create a sense of heritage in this farmhouse.We’d love a chance to unroll our yoga mats on this terrace!
The decor of the home has an Eastern charm that we love. Natural warm tones from the wood in the house form the backdrop for the design. God and goddess figures around the home are additions that captivate and inspire. Textures and textiles taken from nature fill the home. We love the simplicity of the bench on this terrace. Uncomplicated designs like this help set the mind at ease.
Let’s quickly visit the bathroom in this home. A daring glazed wall is protected by a wooden fence outside. Potted plants in the space between make visiting the bathroom a tropical experience! Ornate light fixtures on the walls are a lovely addition. We love the modern style floating counter. The modular stepped design is a practical storage solution. This is one bathroom that makes you feel like you’re at a tropical resort!
The living room is breathtaking. We’re aching to book our tickets to India just by looking at this stunning room! Let’s break down the elements and learn why this room is so enticing. Glazed walls open the room up to the outside so that It’s incredibly bright. Simple and elegant furniture creates multiple spaces inside the living room. Having different areas to relax makes it more dynamic and perfect for a family or couple who love to entertain.
Could you ever get tired of this view? Having a pool, fountain or other water feature in your home makes it extra special. This table in the living room could be a workspace or casual dining area. We love the comfy looking modern dining chairs. They bring a punch of red to the otherwise simple room.
Brick and wood architecture create a rustic style that is perfect for a farmhouse. Sliding doors separate this living area from the rest of the house. It’s a great way to get a sense of privacy or separation in the home so you can relax undisturbed! The warm rustic wood in the ceiling is a feature that brings coziness to the living room. We wouldn't mind taking a nap on that creamy coloured chaise!
Just like how our vacations come to an end too soon, we’re ending our tour of the farmhouse now. This is the dining space that has a chic quality we haven't seen yet in the house. The stone tile wall and red tile ceiling are charming and chic. The dining table is a thick plank of natural wood and goes with the elegant rustic design. The wicker light fixture looks like the kind you’d expect to see at a tiki bar! This dining space is the perfect combination of tropical and chic.
Did our tour inspire a little bit of wanderlust in you? For more tropical home inspiration, check out our feature an adorable chalet tucked away in tropical hills.