This farmhouse fit for a Queen will give you wanderlust

This end of the home is completely open to the outdoors. It might not be a practical design for here in Canada, but it sure looks amazing! Filigree wood carving at the entrance adds character to the home. We love the potted plants surrounding the entrance! They make the entrance feel homier. It seems like you can see through the entire home because the walls are either open or entirely glazed. We’d love to get a cross breeze like that through our living room.

This room of the home is more like a covered terrace or deck. With a view over the pool, it invites you to get into a vacation mindset and relax. Brick, stone, wood, and ironwork combine to create a sense of heritage in this farmhouse.We’d love a chance to unroll our yoga mats on this terrace!