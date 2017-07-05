5 outstanding Ottawa homes

From the architects, builders, and designers of homify, today’s feature shines a spotlight on 5 fantastic homes nestled away in the neighbourhoods of Ottawa. These projects range from brand new builds to refreshing renovations, but they all have something in common – a contemporary aesthetic combined with a creative flair, perfectly appropriate for the vibrant urban environment of this multi-cultural capital city.
Linebox Studio presents “Fold Place”, a spacious-yet-compact home situated in Ottawa’s vibrant Glebe neighborhood that extends across the southern downtown edge of the city. Surrounding this contemporary home, the neighborhood includes anything from stately heritage homes to 20th century workers’ homes, making for an enriching architectural environment. This home contributes its own original flair, with a structure that relies on a tight composition of various volumes, maximizing the space of a narrow 20x60 foot lot. This exterior is notable not only for its slim, vertical shape, but also for its delicate balance between imposing and friendly – while its height and crisp, rigid character contribute to an authoritarian look, large windows and an easily accessed front yard and garage add a clearly welcoming statement.
This modern family home was built recently in 2016, becoming a new addition to McKellar Park. Designed by architect Jane Thompson, the family home displays a high-quality and upscale aesthetic, all with a neutral undertone. The contemporary facade displays a rich, high-contrast mixture of materials (brick, stone, wood) in various colours, a complex composition that brings energy along with the dynamic changes in colour and texture. The main masses of the building take on a modular look, with a neutral brick segment on one side, a dark blue wooden segment housing the attached garage on the other, and a white stone staircase anchoring the central entrance of the home. However, you’ll find quite a different design when you walk around the back of the home… .
The backyard appears to be the true protagonist of this home – it’s worth a look! The back of the home has been opened up with a large array of windows on all floors (including the basement, which receives an unusually large amount of sunlight due to the unique semi-underground courtyard that’s been included in the design).
Also located in Ottawa’s McKellar Park, another stylish home from Linebox brings artistry and contemporary flair without getting too showy. This two-storey home was designed to replace a couple’s structurally problematic home with a new design that reflected a strong sense of individuality, but without stealing attention from its surroundings. This wood-clad structure respects its context in McKellar Park, an established neighborhood with an eclectic mix of two-storey homes developed from the 1950s onwards. The couple enjoys a wide range of open and closed spaces in their home, in addition to innovative features like the car port and front door, which have been given a simple, effective shelter through the extension of a large, cantilevered second storey overhead.
Another design from Linebox, this home has been shaped by the unique conditions of the site as well as the lifestyle of a busy, modern family. In contrast to the traditional facades that line this residential street, the “Lighthouse” resembles a large box with cut-outs. In their design, the architects have once again addressed the need for both privacy and connectivity with a wide range of openness and closure to the outdoors. The architects also point to a balance between freshness with warmth, as well as a sharp contrast between natural and urban within Ottawa’s city centre. This modern project is truly one-of-a-kind, a home that take you on a unique journey full of new perspectives and interesting angles. The structure takes on a puzzling, modular look in which rectangular sections seem to shift, stack, and interlock, with windows offering a spontaneous assortment of vertical and horizontal stripes across the facade.
Unlike the other homes, this example is all about the interior. This pleasant neighborhood home enjoys an established feel, with mature trees and shrubs hugging the sides of the building and property. With their interior renovation, Jane Thompson Architect has carefully incorporated the established and traditional nature of this building into a fresh, modern aesthetic. Take a peek at the interior below:
This image is a fine example of the traditional-modern blend that the architects have achieved in their redesign. The kitchen has a clean, bright, and fresh personality without becoming overly glamorous or elaborate. Traditional elements include the sink, which occupies a traditional location under a cheerful, exterior-facing window, and the wooden dining room table, whose plank design establishes a more old-fashioned tone. Modern elements include the stainless steel appliances and delicate light fixtures, which make a large contribution to the fresh, modern aesthetic found in this room.