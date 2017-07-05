5 outstanding Ottawa homes

Another design from Linebox, this home has been shaped by the unique conditions of the site as well as the lifestyle of a busy, modern family. In contrast to the traditional facades that line this residential street, the “Lighthouse” resembles a large box with cut-outs. In their design, the architects have once again addressed the need for both privacy and connectivity with a wide range of openness and closure to the outdoors. The architects also point to a balance between freshness with warmth, as well as a sharp contrast between natural and urban within Ottawa’s city centre. This modern project is truly one-of-a-kind, a home that take you on a unique journey full of new perspectives and interesting angles. The structure takes on a puzzling, modular look in which rectangular sections seem to shift, stack, and interlock, with windows offering a spontaneous assortment of vertical and horizontal stripes across the facade.

