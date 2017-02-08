Your browser is out-of-date.

This house will charm you with its warm stylish decor

Justwords Justwords
Modern houses
With a charming name like Amelia, how could this modern Polish home not be inviting and cosy? Rendered by the architects at Biuro Projektowe MTM STYL, this residence was built on a narrow plot of land and comes with an attic as well. While the ground floor features the common areas like living, dining, kitchen, common bathroom and home office, the attic comprises of three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a dressing room. A pair of airy balconies adds to the attraction of this property. The interiors are spacious, warm and trendily furnished with large windows overlooking the outdoors.

Grey, white and wood

Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Classic colours like grey and white pair with the warmth of rich wood to make the home’s exterior elegant and cozy. The sloping roof is crafted from metal and large glass windows appear frequently to allow the entry of sunlight. Beautiful greenery surrounds the building for a refreshing appearance, while stainless steel drainpipes offer a contemporary finish.

A different view

Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

From this vantage point, you can clearly admire the presence of skylights which keep the attic well-lit. The balcony on this side features sleek steel railing for a modern and neat look.

Lively living

Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Warm wooden flooring, a zesty orange feature wall and matching cushions make the living space comfy and cheerful. Vibrant leaf prints on the chairs are a colourful touch too. Large glass windows bringing in sunlight, a sleek TV unit and a floor to ceiling bookshelf ensure that you relax and rejuvenate in peace. The unique chandelier is beautiful too.

Open plan space

Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

To ensure openness and an expansive feel, the living space cleverly merges with the dining area and practically open kitchen. A couple of steps lead to the dining zone, which is also separated by a concrete and wood planter. We also love the pretty window seat with orange cushions.

Smart and serene kitchen

Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

The wood and white combination of the kitchen looks soothing and inviting, with smooth cabinets offering tons of storage space. Minimalistic fixtures and steel appliances add glamour here, while glass windows bring in natural light.

Pretty bedroom

Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Striped wallpaper, bold red cushions and floral print on the duvet make this attic bedroom romantic and cosy. Stylish side tables, a quaint white mirror and a chic black lamp complete the look here. White walls and light-coloured flooring enhance the spaciousness.

Inviting balcony

Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Elegant grey floor tiles and sleek steel railing make this balcony sophisticated as well as relaxing. Sliding glass doors set in wooden frames visually connect the bedroom with this space at all times.

Practical home office

Study/office
homify

homify
homify
homify

White walls and wooden flooring make the home office practical, cosy and productive. The wall-mounted desk hardly wastes any space, while the large window entertains with a ravishing outdoor view.

Colourful kid’s room

Nursery/kid's room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Blues, greens, pinks and many other shades fill the kid’s bedroom with life and cheer. Charming lamps, striped wallpaper, cosy seating and playful storage cabinets make this space creative and fun.

Elegant bathroom

Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Dark grey tiles contrast the white ceiling of this bright and spacious bathroom beautifully. A stylish wood-clad tub in the corner, a wall-mounted WC and a sleek and trendy sink unit ensure functionality. The long mirror makes the bathroom appear bigger than it is.

Take another tour - The lush garden home that invites you in

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

