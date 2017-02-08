The rustic home in the country you've always wanted

Though modest in size with an area of 904 square feet, this house in Poland is a lovely place to enjoy countryside bliss. Named Takt 5, this catalogue residence was built by the architects at Biuro Projektowe MTM STYL, and comes with an attic which houses all private quarters. The ground floor has been reserved for all common areas and the covered porch is an added attraction of this property. Raw wood lends a rustic finish to the exterior of the house, and skylights and dormer windows allow sunlight to flood the attic. Let’s take a closer look.
The quaint little house is situated in a wooded region with greenery adding a refreshing touch to the structure. A sloping roof lined with red shingles keeps the countryside charm alive, while the raw wood elements in the porch and balcony lend a rustic look. A gravelled path leads to the home, enhancing the fairytale setting.
When viewed from the left, you get to admire how the white walls of the house pair well with the red roof. The roof and wall of the attic balcony are clad in wood for a cosy finish. We also love the stone chimney popping up from the roof, adding to the rustic ambiance.
On looking closely, you will notice how the wooden entrance door beautifully complements the short staircase leading to the porch. Pretty lanterns make the porch glow soothingly in the darkness and add oodles of old world charm.
The lavish use of raw wood has made this porch cosy and warm. White walls balance the wooden elements elegantly, making the spot ideal for cosy conversations and carefree relaxation.
A large living area, dining space, a spacious bathroom and a big kitchen make up the ground floor. The kitchen comes with a compact breakfast nook as well, and the living and dining open up to the porch. A sizeable corridor and staircase leading to the attic keep the kitchen separate from the living and dining, ensuring privacy for the chef.
The attic comprises of three big bedrooms and a bathroom which is shared. Two of the bedrooms open up to the balcony too.
Hope this rustic yet smartly planned house has inspired you by leaps and bounds. Take another tour here - This bright and chic home will steal your heart