This stately home makes the most of its views

Justwords Justwords
Herenhuis Alblasserdam, Brand I BBA Architecten
A luxurious and beautiful villa is waiting for you in the town of Alblasserdam in Netherlands today. Designed by the architects at Brand BBA I BBA Architecten, this sprawling mansion combines traditional and modern styles with panache. Soothing, simple colours and neat lines lend elegance to the building, while a gorgeous garden leads you to the entrance. Generous use of glass and an expansive terrace on the backside are some of the other notable aspects. Situated on the bank of one of the many beautiful waterways in this town, this villa is a grand way to connect with nature and soak in the essence of quiet leisure. 

First glance

Herenhuis Alblasserdam, Brand I BBA Architecten
Brand I BBA Architecten

Brand I BBA Architecten
Brand I BBA Architecten
Brand I BBA Architecten

Viewed from the street, the mansion looks lofty and impressive. Its traditional sloping grey roof and modern glass windows encourage us to take a closer look. Don’t miss how beautifully the driveway is paved. The black iron gate and lush greens simply add to the charm of the sizeable property.

Simply gorgeous

Herenhuis Alblasserdam, Brand I BBA Architecten
Brand I BBA Architecten

Brand I BBA Architecten
Brand I BBA Architecten
Brand I BBA Architecten

Bright pink and white blooms liven up the green patches that flank the paved approach towards the entrance. The approach branches off into neat grey garden paths as well, so that you can explore the grounds without disturbing the grass or flowers. Multiple glass windows allow sunlight to flood the interiors generously and also let the inhabitants admire the garden.

Elegant entrance

Herenhuis Alblasserdam, Brand I BBA Architecten
Brand I BBA Architecten

Brand I BBA Architecten
Brand I BBA Architecten
Brand I BBA Architecten

Stately shades of grey pair with white to make the entrance elegant and inviting. It is shaded as well, to protect visitors from sun and rain while they are waiting. Two sleek glass panels add stylishness to the main door, while the wooden pillar is a very subtle rustic touch. We especially love how the porch offers a glimpse into the living area through the bay window, ensuring visual connectivity.

Stylish touch

Herenhuis Alblasserdam, Brand I BBA Architecten
Brand I BBA Architecten

Brand I BBA Architecten
Brand I BBA Architecten
Brand I BBA Architecten

The bay window of the living room is an elegant touch with glass panes set in sleek grey frames. It visually opens up the interiors to the garden, besides letting the sunlight keep the home warm and cosy.

Large and sunny terrace

Herenhuis Alblasserdam, Brand I BBA Architecten
Brand I BBA Architecten

Brand I BBA Architecten
Brand I BBA Architecten
Brand I BBA Architecten

Bounded securely by a simple and elegant black metal railing, the terrace looks sunny, airy and expansive. It is perfect for enjoying outdoor meals, sunbathing or lazing around with a book. Numerous tall glass windows line the backside so that the rooms enjoy stunning views of the lush outdoors. The exposed brick wall is a stylishly rustic touch which adds character to the villa.

From a distance

Herenhuis Alblasserdam, Brand I BBA Architecten
Brand I BBA Architecten

Brand I BBA Architecten
Brand I BBA Architecten
Brand I BBA Architecten

The backside of the villa looks as inviting as the front facade, thanks to the luxurious lines, sober colours and a massive terrace. Tall trees and dense vegetation offer a bit of privacy from neighbours too.

Serenity

Herenhuis Alblasserdam, Brand I BBA Architecten
Brand I BBA Architecten

Brand I BBA Architecten
Brand I BBA Architecten
Brand I BBA Architecten

It is a huge boon for the inhabitants that the rear facade faces a beautiful blue waterway. This promises a serene view and calm setting for relaxation or picnics.

Other pictures from this project

Herenhuis Alblasserdam, Brand I BBA Architecten
Brand I BBA Architecten

Brand I BBA Architecten
Brand I BBA Architecten
Brand I BBA Architecten

Herenhuis Alblasserdam, Brand I BBA Architecten
Brand I BBA Architecten

Brand I BBA Architecten
Brand I BBA Architecten
Brand I BBA Architecten

Herenhuis Alblasserdam, Brand I BBA Architecten
Brand I BBA Architecten

Brand I BBA Architecten
Brand I BBA Architecten
Brand I BBA Architecten

Herenhuis Alblasserdam, Brand I BBA Architecten
Brand I BBA Architecten

Brand I BBA Architecten
Brand I BBA Architecten
Brand I BBA Architecten

Herenhuis Alblasserdam, Brand I BBA Architecten
Brand I BBA Architecten

Brand I BBA Architecten
Brand I BBA Architecten
Brand I BBA Architecten

Herenhuis Alblasserdam, Brand I BBA Architecten
Brand I BBA Architecten

Brand I BBA Architecten
Brand I BBA Architecten
Brand I BBA Architecten
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

