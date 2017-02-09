This stately home makes the most of its views

A luxurious and beautiful villa is waiting for you in the town of Alblasserdam in Netherlands today. Designed by the architects at Brand BBA I BBA Architecten, this sprawling mansion combines traditional and modern styles with panache. Soothing, simple colours and neat lines lend elegance to the building, while a gorgeous garden leads you to the entrance. Generous use of glass and an expansive terrace on the backside are some of the other notable aspects. Situated on the bank of one of the many beautiful waterways in this town, this villa is a grand way to connect with nature and soak in the essence of quiet leisure.
Viewed from the street, the mansion looks lofty and impressive. Its traditional sloping grey roof and modern glass windows encourage us to take a closer look. Don’t miss how beautifully the driveway is paved. The black iron gate and lush greens simply add to the charm of the sizeable property.
Bright pink and white blooms liven up the green patches that flank the paved approach towards the entrance. The approach branches off into neat grey garden paths as well, so that you can explore the grounds without disturbing the grass or flowers. Multiple glass windows allow sunlight to flood the interiors generously and also let the inhabitants admire the garden.
Stately shades of grey pair with white to make the entrance elegant and inviting. It is shaded as well, to protect visitors from sun and rain while they are waiting. Two sleek glass panels add stylishness to the main door, while the wooden pillar is a very subtle rustic touch. We especially love how the porch offers a glimpse into the living area through the bay window, ensuring visual connectivity.
The bay window of the living room is an elegant touch with glass panes set in sleek grey frames. It visually opens up the interiors to the garden, besides letting the sunlight keep the home warm and cosy.
Bounded securely by a simple and elegant black metal railing, the terrace looks sunny, airy and expansive. It is perfect for enjoying outdoor meals, sunbathing or lazing around with a book. Numerous tall glass windows line the backside so that the rooms enjoy stunning views of the lush outdoors. The exposed brick wall is a stylishly rustic touch which adds character to the villa.
The backside of the villa looks as inviting as the front facade, thanks to the luxurious lines, sober colours and a massive terrace. Tall trees and dense vegetation offer a bit of privacy from neighbours too.
It is a huge boon for the inhabitants that the rear facade faces a beautiful blue waterway. This promises a serene view and calm setting for relaxation or picnics.
Here’s another tour - A space-savvy home you can learn from