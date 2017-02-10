A drab old barn renovated into an beautiful home

Old farms are often seen as unwanted burdens rather than assets. And as a result, they gradually become dilapidated and ugly with neglect. Modern homeowners then take to the most common course of demolishing the building. But this makeover story will inspire you to take a closer look at the potential of old barns and tweak them appropriately, so that they can act as proper houses or countryside retreats. The interior architects at Zizi Studio Magdalena Latos did exactly that by turning this once drab and shabby barn into a stylish villa. The renovated home still retains a charmingly rustic character but is very functional and bright on the inside. Warm colours and modern designs appear strategically to make it a comfortable refuge for tired city souls.