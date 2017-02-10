Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A drab old barn renovated into an beautiful home

Justwords Justwords
Dom na południu Francji, ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos Mediterranean style house
Loading admin actions …

Old farms are often seen as unwanted burdens rather than assets. And as a result, they gradually become dilapidated and ugly with neglect. Modern homeowners then take to the most common course of demolishing the building. But this makeover story will inspire you to take a closer look at the potential of old barns and tweak them appropriately, so that they can act as proper houses or countryside retreats. The interior architects at Zizi Studio Magdalena Latos did exactly that by turning this once drab and shabby barn into a stylish villa. The renovated home still retains a charmingly rustic character but is very functional and bright on the inside. Warm colours and modern designs appear strategically to make it a comfortable refuge for tired city souls.

Before: Dull barn

Dom na południu Francji, ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos
ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos

ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos
ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos
ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos

With its simple lines, faded walls and non-descript roof, the barn looked dull and lifeless. But the professionals correctly gauged its possibilities.

After: Pretty cottage with wooden terrace

Dom na południu Francji, ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos Patios & Decks
ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos

ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos
ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos
ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos

The small and boring barn is now a quaint little cottage with a garden surrounding it. The wooden terrace is essentially an extension of the living space inside, and is perfect for sunbathing, lazing around or enjoying barbeques.

Before: Old and depressing house

Dom na południu Francji, ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos
ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos

ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos
ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos
ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos

Though it probably was charming at some point of time, the main house looked like a ghost of its former self now. Gray and dirty walls and old-fashioned windows needed a magic touch to complement the gorgeous landscaping around it.

After: Rustic and stylish

Dom na południu Francji, ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos Mediterranean style house
ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos

ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos
ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos
ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos

Clad in natural stones of brown and beige shades, the revamped facade looks stunning and quaint. Modern glass windows have replaced the dated latticed ones, and skylights were added to brighten up the attic.

Before: Messy living and dining

Dom na południu Francji, ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos
ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos

ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos
ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos
ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos

Ridden with clutter and unnecessary items, the living and dining areas looked drab and uninviting. The walls looked dull and the furniture was hardly aesthetic. The fireplace resembled a dark, gaping hole and was lying unused.

After: Bright and beautiful

Dom na południu Francji, ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos Mediterranean style dining room
ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos

ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos
ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos
ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos

Smooth white walls and light-hued natural stone flooring now make the living and dining look spacious, bright and cheerful. The dining furniture in dark wood is subtly rustic yet elegant, with a lively green tablecloth adding zest. Bordered with wood and stone, the fireplace looks attractive too.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Before: Outdated kitchen

Dom na południu Francji, ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos
ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos

ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos
ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos
ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos

Overflowing with too many appliances and lacking in ample storage space, the kitchen was hardly ideal for cooking tasty meals. The counters were cluttered with utensils, the tiles were dull and the wallpaper anything but stylish. The window drapes didn’t help.

After: Spacious and trendy

Dom na południu Francji, ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos Kitchen
ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos

ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos
ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos
ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos

Bright white walls and counters and cabinets in light wood now make the kitchen a spacious and happy place. Large windows without curtains allow sunlight to flood the space, while modern designs make cooking a convenient experience.

Before: Terribly dirty bedroom

Dom na południu Francji, ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos
ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos

ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos
ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos
ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos

It is hard to figure out from the image that this was once a bedroom. Dilapidated walls, mould infestation, tons of junk and a gaping fireplace made this room utterly uninhabitable.

After: Warm and cosy

Dom na południu Francji, ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos Mediterranean style bedroom
ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos

ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos
ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos
ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos

A large and simple bed is almost the only furniture in this revamped bedroom now. Creamy-hued walls and bed linen in warm tones make for a cosy and relaxing ambiance. A modern stove has been introduced in the fireplace lined with stone and wood. The overall effect is calming and simple.

Before: Old scary attic

Dom na południu Francji, ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos
ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos

ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos
ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos
ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos

The previously uninhabitable attic was suffering from a disastrous roof which hardly prevented water or cold air from getting inside. The floor was a sorry sight and paint was chipping off from the walls too.

After: Lively children’s room

Dom na południu Francji, ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos Nursery/kid’s room
ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos

ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos
ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos
ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos

Wow! The attic has become a lively and playful children’s room now! New boards painted in white now line the ceiling, while the walls are a soothing shade of blue. Simple bunk beds save on floor area, while vibrant bedspreads add cheerfulness.

Before: Distasteful bathroom

Dom na południu Francji, ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos
ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos

ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos
ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos
ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos

Old-fashioned tiles and boring fixtures made the bathroom a very morose space. Lack of sufficient lighting was a problem as well.

After: Scandinavian beauty

Dom na południu Francji, ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos Mediterranean style bathrooms
ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos

ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos
ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos
ZIZI STUDIO Magdalena Latos

Rendered in white and wood, the new bathroom looks refreshing and trendy. A stylish sink unit, a lavish tub, neat white tiles and smart double mirrors make this space comfy and appealing.  

Here’s another makeover story - Once dull and dated, this house is now a sunny haven

Classic country design shines in this energy-efficient Ontario home
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks