A drab old barn renovated into an beautiful home

Old farms are often seen as unwanted burdens rather than assets. And as a result, they gradually become dilapidated and ugly with neglect. Modern homeowners then take to the most common course of demolishing the building. But this makeover story will inspire you to take a closer look at the potential of old barns and tweak them appropriately, so that they can act as proper houses or countryside retreats. The interior architects at Zizi Studio Magdalena Latos did exactly that by turning this once drab and shabby barn into a stylish villa. The renovated home still retains a charmingly rustic character but is very functional and bright on the inside. Warm colours and modern designs appear strategically to make it a comfortable refuge for tired city souls.
With its simple lines, faded walls and non-descript roof, the barn looked dull and lifeless. But the professionals correctly gauged its possibilities.
The small and boring barn is now a quaint little cottage with a garden surrounding it. The wooden terrace is essentially an extension of the living space inside, and is perfect for sunbathing, lazing around or enjoying barbeques.
Though it probably was charming at some point of time, the main house looked like a ghost of its former self now. Gray and dirty walls and old-fashioned windows needed a magic touch to complement the gorgeous landscaping around it.
Clad in natural stones of brown and beige shades, the revamped facade looks stunning and quaint. Modern glass windows have replaced the dated latticed ones, and skylights were added to brighten up the attic.
Ridden with clutter and unnecessary items, the living and dining areas looked drab and uninviting. The walls looked dull and the furniture was hardly aesthetic. The fireplace resembled a dark, gaping hole and was lying unused.
Smooth white walls and light-hued natural stone flooring now make the living and dining look spacious, bright and cheerful. The dining furniture in dark wood is subtly rustic yet elegant, with a lively green tablecloth adding zest. Bordered with wood and stone, the fireplace looks attractive too.
Overflowing with too many appliances and lacking in ample storage space, the kitchen was hardly ideal for cooking tasty meals. The counters were cluttered with utensils, the tiles were dull and the wallpaper anything but stylish. The window drapes didn’t help.
Bright white walls and counters and cabinets in light wood now make the kitchen a spacious and happy place. Large windows without curtains allow sunlight to flood the space, while modern designs make cooking a convenient experience.
It is hard to figure out from the image that this was once a bedroom. Dilapidated walls, mould infestation, tons of junk and a gaping fireplace made this room utterly uninhabitable.
A large and simple bed is almost the only furniture in this revamped bedroom now. Creamy-hued walls and bed linen in warm tones make for a cosy and relaxing ambiance. A modern stove has been introduced in the fireplace lined with stone and wood. The overall effect is calming and simple.
The previously uninhabitable attic was suffering from a disastrous roof which hardly prevented water or cold air from getting inside. The floor was a sorry sight and paint was chipping off from the walls too.
Wow! The attic has become a lively and playful children’s room now! New boards painted in white now line the ceiling, while the walls are a soothing shade of blue. Simple bunk beds save on floor area, while vibrant bedspreads add cheerfulness.
Old-fashioned tiles and boring fixtures made the bathroom a very morose space. Lack of sufficient lighting was a problem as well.
Rendered in white and wood, the new bathroom looks refreshing and trendy. A stylish sink unit, a lavish tub, neat white tiles and smart double mirrors make this space comfy and appealing.
