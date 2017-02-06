This sad suburban home gets a sensational reno

In Vienna, professionals Zone Architects were faced with the task of rebuilding and expanding a home that belonged to the parents of their clients. The clients needed it to be modernized, without completely losing its original aesthetic appeal and qualities.
Today we will see exactly how these architects managed to rise to this challenge and how an unimpressive single-family house became a real dream home.
Are you ready to take a look?
We begin with an image of the house in its previous state, before the designers began their reconstruction work. Here we can see how it is an unpretentious, single-family house. At first glance it looks slightly modern and appealing but there is definitely something missing. It certainly wouldn't turn heads!
Now this is what the house looks like after the renovation! Can you believe the incredible and amazing transformation?
The designers used the basic shapes of the old structure, preserving the originality. However with clad concrete slabs, they have managed to freshen up the original building with a new look and feel. The built-up sections offer a different material and a new set of colours.
The new section also extends the home laterally as well as into the garden, creating a much bigger space. Do you see the harmony between old and new, hard and soft?
While the front of the house is quite discreet, private and reserved, the back of the house unfolds into a beautiful garden. Thanks to the large glass windows, balconies and terraces, there is a wonderful connection between interior and exterior spaces.
From this angle, it also becomes clear how big the house really is. There are four floors, which have been molded into the landscape.
In the lower part of the house, a swimming pool was built. This is pure luxury for the residents. From here you can look through the large glass windows, out onto the garden. It also gives the residents direct access to the terrace.
Of course the house is impressive with its stylish look and its luxurious details, but it also scored in terms of functionality. This energy-efficient house also meets energy standards!
From the living room, the family and friends can enjoy breathtaking views of the garden and the surrounding area thanks to the slope of the land and the large glass windows and doors.
The interior of the house is just as modern and chic as the exterior spaces. Everything is made from high quality materials and finished in natural tones including beige, grey and brown. This makes for a cozy and warm look and feel.
The open kitchen works in harmony with the rest of the interior design, but takes on a slightly more chic and minimalist look and feel.
The steel finishes, white tones and exclusive materials make for a very modern and high-end kitchen.
The impressive charm of the house exists both inside and outside of the building.
From this angle, we come across a the gorgeous staircase and the glazed windows. This shows how functionality and style can work together.
