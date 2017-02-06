Your browser is out-of-date.

This sad suburban home gets a sensational reno

Leigh Leigh
DHM57 Umbau und Zubau eines Einfamilienhouses mit Niederenergieanforderungen.
In Vienna, professionals Zone Architects were faced with the task of rebuilding and expanding a home that belonged to the parents of their clients. The clients needed it to be modernized, without completely losing its original aesthetic appeal and qualities.

Today we will see exactly how these architects managed to rise to this challenge and how an unimpressive single-family house became a real dream home.

Are you ready to take a look?

Before

We begin with an image of the house in its previous state, before the designers began their reconstruction work. Here we can see how it is an unpretentious, single-family house. At first glance it looks slightly modern and appealing but there is definitely something missing. It certainly wouldn't turn heads!

After

DHM57 Umbau und Zubau eines Einfamilienhouses mit Niederenergieanforderungen.
Now this is what the house looks like after the renovation! Can you believe the incredible and amazing transformation?

The designers used the basic shapes of the old structure, preserving the originality. However with clad concrete slabs, they have managed to freshen up the original building with a new look and feel. The built-up sections offer a different material and a new set of colours.

The new section also extends the home laterally as well as into the garden, creating a much bigger space. Do you see the harmony between old and new, hard and soft?

Garden view

DHM57 Umbau und Zubau eines Einfamilienhouses mit Niederenergieanforderungen.
While the front of the house is quite discreet, private and reserved, the back of the house unfolds into a beautiful garden. Thanks to the large glass windows, balconies and terraces, there is a wonderful connection between interior and exterior spaces.

From this angle, it also becomes clear how big the house really is. There are four floors, which have been molded into the landscape.

Pool

DHM57 Umbau und Zubau eines Einfamilienhouses mit Niederenergieanforderungen.
In the lower part of the house, a swimming pool was built. This is pure luxury for the residents. From here you can look through the large glass windows, out onto the garden. It also gives the residents direct access to the terrace.

Of course the house is impressive with its stylish look and its luxurious details, but it also scored in terms of functionality. This energy-efficient house also meets energy standards!

Living room

DHM57 Umbau und Zubau eines Einfamilienhouses mit Niederenergieanforderungen.
From the living room, the family and friends can enjoy breathtaking views of the garden and the surrounding area thanks to the slope of the land and the large glass windows and doors.

The interior of the house is just as modern and chic as the exterior spaces. Everything is made from high quality materials and finished in natural tones including beige, grey and brown. This makes for a cozy and warm look and feel.

Kitchen

DHM57 Umbau und Zubau eines Einfamilienhouses mit Niederenergieanforderungen.
The open kitchen works in harmony with the rest of the interior design, but takes on a slightly more chic and minimalist look and feel.

The steel finishes, white tones and exclusive materials make for a very modern and high-end kitchen.

Views

DHM57 Umbau und Zubau eines Einfamilienhouses mit Niederenergieanforderungen.
The impressive charm of the house exists both inside and outside of the building. 

From this angle, we come across a the gorgeous staircase and the glazed windows. This shows how functionality and style can work together. 

Have a look at these 13 staircases you have to see to believe to see just how incredible this feature can be in your home!

If you've enjoyed this article, you'll love this loft renovation that scales new heights.

Are you impressed with this transformation?

