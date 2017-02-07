6 Superb Canadian homes – from rustic to modern

Today we want to take you across the country from east to west as we explore 6 superb Canadian homes. Canada is such a vast country with an abundance of natural beauty from coast to coast. Each province has its very own unique personality and charm. From rustic backwoods to modern big cities, we have it all when it comes to choosing a home that reflects our lifestyles.
This beauty is nestled in the woods of Lac St. Sixte in Quebec. FLYNN ARCHITECT is the firm behind this project. They did a wonderful job making their clients dream of having a modern retreat in the woods a reality. The large windows used throughout the home offer panoramic glimpses of the lush forest. This home looks like the perfect place to getaway from busy city life. We're sure the owners take full advantage of the beautiful deck in the summertime.
The next home we'll visit on the list embodies modern contemporary just perfectly. The vertical and horizontal shapes make this home very interesting to look at. Linebox Studio is the team of architects responsible for this design. They came together to create an urban dwelling for a busy modern family. We love the eclectic look of the home and the element of privacy fused into the stylish modular design.
This compact little house can be found on Craven Road in the 'Tiny town' neighbourhood of Toronto. Homes found on this street range from around 300-500 square feet in size. It may be small in size but this tiny abode has a heap of personality and panache. The house feels much bigger than it first appears due to the great use of space, and the functional furniture and decor. Credit goes to Linebox Studio for the design.
The next stop on our cross country tour is a lovely cottage in Winnipeg Manitoba designed by the guys at Unit 7 Architecture. This quaint little cottage is the epitome of simple country living. The beautiful mixture of stone and wood panels add to the traditional presence of the structure. We especially love the big front porch and can see it being a delightful place to host summer gatherings. If you love country-cottage style living you may want to take a look at some more homes in the country.
This classic family home is settled in Cochrane Alberta just north of Calgary. The home sits on 5 acres of land in a comfortable country setting. Drafting Your Design gets the credit for this home's conception. To us this house represents simple sophistication and functionality in a 'country meets modern' kind of way. The large windows and vaulted ceilings make the home feel very open and spacious. Take a closer look and see what we mean.
At last we've made it to our final destination on our journey! Certainly last but not least on the list is this stunning residence on Vancouver Island. The creative professionals at Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture did an amazing job bringing this project to life. The design compliments the natural landscape beautifully. Environmental factors and sustainability were taken into great consideration when drafting up the concept for this home.
Existing trees were saved, and the terrain was disrupted as little as possible to preserve the natural beauty of the landscape. Surrounded by mountains, forest and ocean in all directions, there is always breathtaking views to soak up. I'm pretty sure we don't have to ask if you'd like a full tour of this dazzling home.