6 Superb Canadian homes – from rustic to modern

At last we've made it to our final destination on our journey! Certainly last but not least on the list is this stunning residence on Vancouver Island. The creative professionals at Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture did an amazing job bringing this project to life. The design compliments the natural landscape beautifully. Environmental factors and sustainability were taken into great consideration when drafting up the concept for this home.

Existing trees were saved, and the terrain was disrupted as little as possible to preserve the natural beauty of the landscape. Surrounded by mountains, forest and ocean in all directions, there is always breathtaking views to soak up. I'm pretty sure we don't have to ask if you'd like a full tour of this dazzling home.