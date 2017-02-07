This old farmhouse gets a dose of renovation magic

How many of us dream every day about leaving the city and escaping to an idyllic village where all we have is time on our hands? Imagine being surrounded by rustling trees and singing birds rather than the concrete jungle!
This is exactly what design professionals Ynox Architektura Wnetrz had in mind in this project when they came across the perfect plot of land and a picturesque location.
The only problem was the building. An old, decaying farm house existed on this land with neither the aesthetic appeal or the functionality to really take advantage of the beautiful surrounds. The designers did, however, see the enormous potential that existed and really made the most of it.
Are you ready to explore this incredible metamorphosis?
Looking at the building before the renovation, it's hard to imagine that this will become a gorgeous home and an oasis for relaxation and tranquility.
On the whole it is in very shabby shape and is rather run down. It also seems to be in a rather sorry state.
The old, broken windows give this space a very spooky feeling while the overgrown garden makes for a rather untidy first impression.
The new and improved structure looks absolutely beautiful among the wheat fields. This restored country-style design is gorgeous!
The wooden facade has been repainted in a deep, chestnut colour. The roof has been replaced with grey tiles that are modern and of high quality. The new windows are set in light wooden frames, allowing for a beautiful connection between interior and exterior spaces.
The whole facade features a very refreshing look and feel!
It is true that the first impression is the most important impression. Before the renovation, the farmhouse was off-putting right from the start.
The entrance is old and shabby and certainly doesn't welcome guests, family members or friends into the building. The broken doors and windows and grubby floors do nothing to enhance the look and feel.
There is even a thicket of weeds growing in the entrance!
Have a look at these 7 impressive ideas for your entrance to get a real sense of what your entrance should look like!
This space was ideal for creating a spacious and comfortable terrace where the surrounding nature can be enjoyed over a cup of tea or even morning breakfast.
The designers have put down sandy-coloured tiles and very comfortable furniture, enhancing the functionality and beauty of this space.
Like the exterior of the building, the interior's best days are long behind it! Almost all of the surfaces require renovation as well as the walls and floors.
The ceiling features a detailed wooden design and is lined with massive beams. Yet they haven't been cared for or maintained in quite some time!
The shoddy space that we saw in the previous image has been transformed into a charming kitchen and dining room, where the whole family can spend time together and interact with one another.
Not only does it features stylish furniture but the wood used throughout brings a lovely, warm, charming and slightly rustic touch to the environment.
The kitchen utensils, ceramics and old wine bottle bring some charm and personality to the space.
Once again, we can see just what a bad shape the interior space was in before the renovation.
Yet the designers recognised the potential in the original features and have tried to preserve as much of it as possible. This required a lot of creativity and imagination!
The living spaces of the home are completely reinvigorated and refreshed, yet the original charm still exists.
The ceiling was repainted yet we can still see the ceiling beams that existed before the transformation. The walls were lined with wooden cladding to give the home a lovely rustic character.
The whole design exudes a folkloric charm, which is enhanced by the splashes of colour throughout the design and decor. Don't you love how the white, red and blue dominates?
A country-style in itself is always warm and cozy. This is mainly due to the materials used such as wood and soft fabrics that feature familiar patterns and motifs. There is also a place for plenty of family memorabilia too!
As we can see in this image, personal decor items and family photographs play a big role.
The fireplace built into the wall adds to the cozy effect and shows how functionality can work in harmony with style.
Can you believe what a bad state this bathroom was in?
In rural areas, especially homes that haven't been renovated for some time, bathrooms are typically found in an outhouse in the garden. In this case, it wasn't so drastic but the image certainly doesn't enthuse!
The bathroom is dark and gloomy and looks like it is in a terrible state!
This new bathroom features a gorgeous wooden covering across all of the surfaces. This makes for a practical, tranquil and appealing environment.
The sauna is the cherry on top!
