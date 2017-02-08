8 excellent homes packed with design tips

When it comes to small houses, it can be frustrating to think about decor and design. It can be limiting, with simply not enough space to do everything that we want or create the house of our dreams!

Yet, today at homify, we are here to show you that this is simply not the case. In fact, with a little bit of imagination, innovation and creativity, a small home can be the best home to design and decorate!

We've put together 8 fabulous houses to show you today, which are each between 600 and 1000 square feet. These are very clear examples of just how much can be achieved with the right eye for detail and some expertise.

Are you ready to take a look?