8 excellent homes packed with design tips

When it comes to small houses, it can be frustrating to think about decor and design. It can be limiting, with simply not enough space to do everything that we want or create the house of our dreams!
Yet, today at homify, we are here to show you that this is simply not the case. In fact, with a little bit of imagination, innovation and creativity, a small home can be the best home to design and decorate!
We've put together 8 fabulous houses to show you today, which are each between 600 and 1000 square feet. These are very clear examples of just how much can be achieved with the right eye for detail and some expertise.
Are you ready to take a look?
A kitchen bar is a great tool for a small home as it subtly separates the cooking area from the rest of the home, without blocking off the flow between spaces. It also creates a whole new area that the family can gather around for casual chats and catch-ups.
The other advantage of a kitchen bar is that it adds an extra surface area for cooking or preparing food as well as extra storage space, which keeps items stored neatly away.
Your kitchen doesn't have to be large to be functional!
When it comes to a small home, you want to opt for a minimalist look and feel like design professionals Perfect Space have done here. In order to really capitalize on every square foot available to you, you need to feature only the most functional and necessary. Keep everything else stored neatly out of sight.
In this dining room and living room, you'll see that functionality and style work hand in hand. The lighting that hangs over the dining room table and the living area brings a very funky touch to the space.The dining room chairs are another example of using functional items to bring trend and colour to a home.
Another must for a small home is natural light as it makes the interiors look much lighter, brighter and more spacious.
As we can see in this image, natural light works very well with neutral tones, white walls and earthy colours, distracting from the size of the home.
Have a look at these tips for bathing your home in natural light.
While a simple and practical design is always beneficial in a small space, don't be afraid to add some personality and colour to the space. Use a few carefully selected pieces of artwork or a bright cushion here or there.
Do you see how a shelf has also been installed in the wall in this living area, utilizing vertical space? This allows books and decor items to remain on display while remaining neatly organized.
Open plan works very well when it comes to a small home that is under 1000 square feet.
If you have walls separating spaces in your home, the spaces will feel very small and constricted. It will also block out natural light. Open plan is far more beneficial, allowing you to make the most of every inch of your home.
There are also so many creative ways to separate spaces without opting for walls. Have a look at these tips for how to stylishly split a room without a wall.
This design, also by Perfect Space, is a great example of how you can use flooring to separate spaces in this small home. Wooden flooring has been used for the living room while tiled floors have been used for the kitchen and passageway.
Do you see how spacious this home looks because of the open plan design?
The artificial light also plays a role, gently illuminating certain details of the interior design.
This kitchen and dining room shows how effective white can be in interior design. Often people think it's boring or plain, but this image clearly shows how refreshing and effective it can be.
Pair it with wooden floors or a touch of blue for a tranquil effect.
Have a look at these 10 all white kitchens for inspiration for your own home.
Add a bright and bold colour to your small home and you'll distract from the size immediately!
As we can see in this image, a bright yellow pillar completely takes away from the fact that this home is small. The wall art also attracts the eye.
Your home doesn't have to be large for you to have some fun in it!
Also have a look at these 18 multi-functional furniture ideas perfect for small houses.