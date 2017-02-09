10 homes to make you dream of warmer climes

With winter in full swing, it's hard not to dream about golden beaches, warm tropical oceans, cocktails, sunshine and fresh air. While our homes are built for this weather, sometimes we want to imagine ourselves somewhere else besides our fireplaces!

This is why today at homify, we've put together 10 homes that will make you dream of warmer climates. Designed by some of the top professionals from around the world, these are all homes that are created for hotter weather.

As we explore these gorgeous homes, you'll be picturing yourself relaxing inside of them. It may be enough to get you on the next plane!