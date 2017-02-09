Your browser is out-of-date.

10 homes to make you dream of warmer climes

Leigh Leigh
Mariposa House
With winter in full swing, it's hard not to dream about golden beaches, warm tropical oceans, cocktails, sunshine and fresh air. While our homes are built for this weather, sometimes we want to imagine ourselves somewhere else besides our fireplaces!

This is why today at homify, we've put together 10 homes that will make you dream of warmer climates. Designed by some of the top professionals from around the world, these are all homes that are created for hotter weather. 

As we explore these gorgeous homes, you'll be picturing yourself relaxing inside of them. It may be enough to get you on the next plane!

1. The Bohemian pool area

Casa GL53
A swimming pool and spacious terrace is a must for any home that exists in a warm climate. As we can see in this image, it makes for the perfect exterior design!

The pool is ideal for taking a cool dip in the hot weather, while the outdoor sofa offers a place to rest and relax with friends or a good book. The covered terrace can be used for long dinners in the warm air while admiring the stars or afternoon lunches while the kids play in the pool.

The palm trees are the cherry on top!

2. A connection between interior and exterior

CASA JT
If you live in a warm climate, you want to make the most of fresh air and natural light. This is why opting for large glass windows and doors as well as skylights can be incredibly beneficial. It will bring the warm weather right into the home!

As we can see in this image, it also creates a wonderful connection between the interior and exterior spaces.

3. A well-maintained garden

Villa de lujo en Málaga con toques tropicales
Considering how much time you spend outside when you live in a warmer climate, you want to make the absolute most of your garden area. This means that it needs to be well kept! The lawn should be mowed, the bushes trimmed and the flowers pruned. 

Have a look at these tips for making a garden overnight for inspiration.

4. Balcony spaces

homify Tropical style houses
Balconies are also a must for a home that experiences good weather. You want to be able to spend as much time outside as possible, with a little bit of privacy too.

Balconies allow the outdoors to be accessed from the upstairs level of the house as well as the downstairs level. What's more is that they can be a very modern and savvy addition to a piece of architecture.

5. Natural materials

Casa Pich
You want to regulate the temperature inside of your home in hotter climates, so opt for natural materials like stone, which will naturally keep the interior space a bit cooler. 

As we can see in this design, it also adds a wonderfully rustic touch to the exterior look and feel!

6. Don't forget the shutters

BEACH HOUSE - TRAMANDAÍ/RS
… Or the hammock!

In warm climates, you want plenty of spaces for relaxation and rest. Install a hammock on your terrace for a spot to read your book or cuddle your loved one.

Shutters are also a great addition as they offer a room shade and privacy if need be. This is perfect for afternoon siestas!

7. Spend time in your garden

Condomínio Ville Vert
Good weather really gives us an opportunity to appreciate nature, so why not really get involved in your garden? Invest in some gardening tools and get creative with your outdoor space.

Remember to give your garden plenty of water in the hot weather!

8. White is alright

GUARAJUBA 01
White is a great colour to opt for when it comes to warmer climates as it works in harmony with the sunshine, creating a light and bright environment. It also reflects the sun so that your interior space doesn't become too hot.

9. A pool with a view

Mariposa House
Mariposa House

Mariposa House

This is one of the most appealing homes that we have seen, with a large infinity pool that overlooks a gorgeous view. Couldn't you imagine relaxing on one of these sun loungers with a good book and a ice cold cocktail?

Tip: Add an umbrella to a space like this for a bit of shade and reprieve from the sunshine.

10. Open living area

Casa Horto OBM 79
Lastly we come across this fabulous design, which features a living area that spills out onto a gorgeous pool and terrace thanks to the large glass sliding doors that roll open. This not only visually and physically expands the living area but it creates a seamless interaction between the interior and exterior areas of the home. This is multi-functional at its best!

If you've enjoyed exploring these houses, you'll love these 5 pools for small but modern homes.

Also have a look at this faultless tropical home.

The rustic home in the country you've always wanted
Which home would you like to escape to for a warmer climate?

