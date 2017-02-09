A hot home in a cool climate

Today we are going to visit a gorgeous home in Poland, designed by architect professionals Biuro Projektowe MTM Styl.

While this project is a rendering, it is a wonderful example of just how special and homely a little house can be, especially when it works in harmony with the environment that surrounds it.

You'll also get a chance to examine the architect's plans and see for yourself exactly what they have planned for this gorgeous creation.

Are you ready to take a look?