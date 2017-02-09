Your browser is out-of-date.

10 bathroom designs that will get you to turf your tub

Justwords Justwords
BALDUINA, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
With a vast range of design options and accessories available for the modern shower, the bathtub has become passé! The aesthetic appeal of beautiful contemporary shower fittings teamed with an elegant veneer for the wall and a classy shower tray makes the shower cubicle a valuable addition to the bathroom, enhancing its style quotient manifold! Today we bring to you 10 stunning ideas for trendy shower cubicles that will make your bathroom stand out of the crowd!

1. Inspiration from Japan

BALDUINA, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
MOB ARCHITECTS

MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS

Stone, wood and bamboo come together for a Japanese style bathroom. The textured look of the wall in the shower cubicle blends harmoniously with the wooden shower tray and stylish accessories!

2. The luxurious look

Interior with garden, mg2 architetture mg2 architetture Modern bathroom
mg2 architetture

mg2 architetture
mg2 architetture
mg2 architetture

The bathroom is an important space in the house and designers are increasingly giving more thought to the beauty of its décor in addition to its functionality and convenience. The glass walls of this shower cubicle go well with the very trendy theme of the bathroom.

3. Customised shower space

Kolekcje Ceramiki Paradyż, Ceramika Paradyż Ceramika Paradyż Eclectic style bathroom
Ceramika Paradyż

Ceramika Paradyż
Ceramika Paradyż
Ceramika Paradyż

Taking shower cubicle décor to the next level, you can even customise the design with features like the designer accent wall, massage jets and chromo therapy lighting! Don’t miss the classy sanitary ware that goes so well with the entire décor!

4. Mosaic magic

Sottotetti Corso Garibaldi, Napoli, GINO SPERA ARCHITETTO GINO SPERA ARCHITETTO
GINO SPERA ARCHITETTO

GINO SPERA ARCHITETTO
GINO SPERA ARCHITETTO
GINO SPERA ARCHITETTO

How stunning this curved shower cubicle looks surrounded by the beautiful mosaic on the floor and wall! The transparent walls of the cubicle complement the pristine sanitary ware and white walls for a bright and airy look.

5. A dramatic touch

Home Appia Antica, CAFElab studio CAFElab studio Industrial style bathroom
CAFElab studio

Home Appia Antica

CAFElab studio
CAFElab studio
CAFElab studio

This beautiful shower cubicle is the accent feature of the entire bathroom. The vibrant red colour and decorative elements of the shower area are a class apart, and lift the white and grey décor of the bathroom substantially.

6. Rustic charm

La Segreta, Marcello Gavioli Marcello Gavioli Mediterranean style bathrooms
Marcello Gavioli

Marcello Gavioli
Marcello Gavioli
Marcello Gavioli

The warm, inclusive appearance of this cheerful shower cubicle makes it the highlight of a rustic attic bathroom! The solid low walls of the cubicle are an innovative idea that adds to the rusticity of this charming space.

7. Minimalist elegance

Box doccia curvi, SILVERPLAT SILVERPLAT BathroomBathtubs & showers
SILVERPLAT

SILVERPLAT
SILVERPLAT
SILVERPLAT

This sleek designer shower cubicle takes pride of place in the middle of the bathroom! Its practical and simple but very stylish appearance blends well with the minimalist theme.

8. Stone and glass

TER, studioSAL_14 studioSAL_14 Minimalist style bathroom Marble
studioSAL_14

studioSAL_14
studioSAL_14
studioSAL_14

This fascinating combination of materials looks very trendy! The glass panels, stone walls and spotlights create a contemporary wonderland.

9. Exposed brick effect

CESCOLINA SUI NAVIGLI, NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN Industrial style bathroom
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN

NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN
NOMADE ARCHITETTURA E INTERIOR DESIGN

Beautiful white brick walls and a decorative floor make for a super-stylish shower cubicle that matches the trendy and elegant features of this classic bathroom!

10 Monochromatic glory

Collezione 2010, NEUTRA DESIGN NEUTRA DESIGN Bathroom
NEUTRA DESIGN

NEUTRA DESIGN
NEUTRA DESIGN
NEUTRA DESIGN

This adorable and ingeniously designed shower cubicle is perfect for the trendy, black and white décor! Subtly warmed by wooden elements, the ambience is so delicious that no one would ever want to leave this bathroom!

These 10 amazing bathrooms showcase a range of spectacular ideas to make the shower cubicle a stunning feature of this important space. Here are some more ideas that might interest you - 7 awesome apartments under 80sqm!

A hot home in a cool climate
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

