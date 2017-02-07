This awesome all-white home can teach a class in Minimalism

The main floor of the house is an open plan living and dining space. A glazed wall brightens the home. The dining table at the centre of the room has a Scandinavian design influence that we love. Check out the artful light fixture above! Using shades of black and pine wood, the dining space is elegant and chic.

Behind, the living room looks both cold and inviting. The dichotomy is incredible! Bare and sparse yet homey and cozy. The wood burning fireplace warms up the living room substantially. With no clutter or extraneous furniture around, it’s easy to feel peaceful in a minimalist home like this.