Live the country life in this cottage home in a city

In Canada, we’re lucky to have vast swaths of untamed wilderness and more lakes than any country in the world. It’s great for our love of living in cabins and cottages! Nothing beats getting away to some peace and quiet, especially if you live in the city.

Today, we’re touring a family home that’s inspired by cottage life. We’ll find rustic interiors and a classic look inspired by a cozy cottage. This home was designed by the architects at MÜLLERS BÜRO based in Berlin. They’ve created an inviting family home inspired by cottage life. Even if you’re the kind of person who thinks they can’t get by without feeling connected to the grid, we’re sure you’ll find this home totally charming.