Live the country life in this cottage home in a city

In Canada, we’re lucky to have vast swaths of untamed wilderness and more lakes than any country in the world. It’s great for our love of living in cabins and cottages! Nothing beats getting away to some peace and quiet, especially if you live in the city.
Today, we’re touring a family home that’s inspired by cottage life. We’ll find rustic interiors and a classic look inspired by a cozy cottage. This home was designed by the architects at MÜLLERS BÜRO based in Berlin. They’ve created an inviting family home inspired by cottage life. Even if you’re the kind of person who thinks they can’t get by without feeling connected to the grid, we’re sure you’ll find this home totally charming.
This cute home has the modest size and shape we’d expect from a country cottage. Cheerful brick-red roof tiles adorn the steeply sloping roof. Muntins divide the windows into panes of glass to create a comely look distinctive of a rural home. We love the wood plank exterior! Thin planks create a more slender look for the home, giving this cottage a more modern look.
One of the advantages of cottage living is that you’re close to nature. What better way to enjoy the outdoors than from your own deck? This sizable deck makes outdoor living and entertaining an exciting prospect come summer.
Some cottages can be dark and that’s perhaps part of their charm. Not so in this home! The cottage has a raised portion of the roof so that they can squeeze in more windows. Windows brighten up the home by letting in light. They also show off the wooded surroundings and remind you of your natural setting. We love the angles and shapes of the home. It’s unexpectedly complex design makes it a well-thought out and livable home.
Inside the home, we can’t believe how bright it is! Those tall windows bring light and character to the space. It’s easy to eat outdoors or indoors depending on your mood, or rather, depending on the weather! The home feels connected to the outdoors. We love the tiled floor! It brings warmth and European charm. This space feels open thanks to the double height ceiling.
There’s an open plan on the main floor that creates a social heart inside the cottage. The ambience inside makes you feel instantly at home. Check out the light fixture above the oak table! Attention to detail and craftsmanship makes cottages more special than your average home.
Exposed beams throughout the home give it that distinct cottage appeal. The kitchen is especially homey with its tiled counter island that doubles as a breakfast bar. With plenty of room to cook a meal, we love this charming country style kitchen.
Even those die-hard urbanites could be swayed by the charm of this veranda. A spacious deck creates an outdoor dining space that’s sure to be used as often as possible. There is a sense of intimacy and coziness to this space. Beyond the garden lie the woods and small potted plants dapple the deck. Surrounded by nature like this, one can’t help but feel at one with the world and totally at ease.
