9 ways to update your home decor for under $50

Sarah Tolle – Homify Canada
homify BathroomDecoration Cotton Blue
It’s that time of year – as your wallet is still recovering from holiday spending, spring is starting to look you in the eye, leading you to seek out ways to rejuvenate, reevaluate, and refresh as you wander through the house. With these 9 inexpensive decor steals, you don’t need a big paycheck to make a big change to your home’s ambience – it’s all about focusing on switching out the key pieces that can make a major impact on the look and feel of a room, and selecting a new (low cost!) pieces that harmonize with your updated aesthetic. See what you can achieve for under $50!

1. Get creative with your frames

FRAME - ein stilvoller Bilderrahmen für kreative Köpfe, HolzDesignPur
HolzDesignPur

HolzDesignPur
HolzDesignPur
HolzDesignPur

Buy a few simple picture frames (or use your old picture frames) for a new creative project – in this example, these designers have pressed plants between two panes of glass before placing the frames in a window, resulting in a botanical gallery wall.

2. ​Patterned rug

INDOOR COTTON ARROW LIGHT BLUE RUG homify
homify

INDOOR COTTON ARROW LIGHT BLUE RUG

homify
homify
homify

Breath new life into your floors by replacing your old, beat up rug and laying down a new one. Simple rugs like these can run between $30 and $50 – even less, if you’ve got the resolve to seek out special sales. This lovely blue and white geometric pattern not only adds energy and texture – it serves to heighten the comfort level of your space, acting as a soft, pleasant reminder of those little home luxuries every time you stroll across.

​3. Picturesque pots

CAMPAGNE CHIC MAISON DE FAMILLE, INSIDE-DECO-TENDANCE
INSIDE-DECO-TENDANCE

INSIDE-DECO-TENDANCE
INSIDE-DECO-TENDANCE
INSIDE-DECO-TENDANCE

Create a simple still life by using an assortment of pots – even better if you can upcycle a few from the garage by giving them a fresh coat of paint. In this example, some pots serve to hold plants, while others are placed nearby for decoration, providing a display of various heights, shapes, and styles.

​4. Funky hooks

Metal Letter Hooks The Letteroom
The Letteroom

Metal Letter Hooks

The Letteroom
The Letteroom
The Letteroom

Kill two birds with one stone: add personality to your space while making it easier to stay organized. Buy a set of funky coat hooks – or grab an eclectic assortment of knobs and hooks from the hardware store – and perform a quick’n’easy coat hook project to enhance your foyer, coat closet, bathroom, or bedroom closet.

​5. Candleholder or vases as a statement piece

Tunisia Made Vases and jars Hend Krichen
Hend Krichen

Tunisia Made Vases and jars

Hend Krichen
Hend Krichen
Hend Krichen

You don’t need a major overhaul to change your living environment. Simply shift the attention to a central statement piece that captures your personal style. In this example, a few painted vases and candleholders act as the centerpiece on a small living room table, conjuring up an earthy desert theme.

​6. Printed pillows

Safari collection My Friend Paco
My Friend Paco

Safari collection

My Friend Paco
My Friend Paco
My Friend Paco

This is an easy way to personalize your space by adding unique character – printed pillows will can cost as little as $20 apiece. These are a versatile and useful addition to your home, as they can be moved to the living roombedroom, entrance hallway, etc, as you change your decor over time.

​7. Mirrors

Marsten mirrors homify
homify

Marsten mirrors

homify
homify
homify

Brighten your space by adding a few mirrors. Hanging designs like these are lovely, but if you don’t want to drill holes in the wall, you can also opt for large mirrors that lean against the wall. Mirrors are an excellent way to bring light into your home, and they also work to visually enlarge small spaces. Another decor trick based on Feng Shui: place mirrors beside plants to reflect their beauty and increase their calming influence in a room.

​8. Print a photo on canvas

121 Hillcrest Drive, Sonata Design
Sonata Design

121 Hillcrest Drive

Sonata Design
Sonata Design
Sonata Design

Chances are you’ve got a few photos on your phone that you love looking at – why not take it one step beyond your digital gallery and create your own art display at home? Of course, you can purchase a large assortment of canvas prints at home decor stores and art fairs, but having a custom-made one is no more costly, and comes with the benefit of bringing a personal story along with it.

​9. Head to the thrift store

Eiffel Tower AM Florence
AM Florence

Eiffel Tower

AM Florence
AM Florence
AM Florence

If you want to redecorate but aren’t sure where to start, head to the thrift store for inspiration. You’ll be less tempted to spend a million bucks on decor if all of your options are under $10 in the first place! Perhaps the most sure-fire way to redecorate without spending more than $50, browsing the thrift store might turn up some intriguing, original – and yes, high quality – decor items for your home. Get crafty, and feel the satisfaction of a truly original find every time you glance at your second hand, thrifty display.

Share your thoughts on these budget-friendly home decor ideas and home decor projects below!

