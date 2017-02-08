9 ways to update your home decor for under $50

If you want to redecorate but aren’t sure where to start, head to the thrift store for inspiration. You’ll be less tempted to spend a million bucks on decor if all of your options are under $10 in the first place! Perhaps the most sure-fire way to redecorate without spending more than $50, browsing the thrift store might turn up some intriguing, original – and yes, high quality – decor items for your home. Get crafty, and feel the satisfaction of a truly original find every time you glance at your second hand, thrifty display.

