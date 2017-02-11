6 living rooms that'll make you want to redecorate

A kitchen is for cooking, a bedroom is for rest, and a living room… well, a living room serves a multitude of highly varied purposes over time. The decor and furniture of a living room must provide a flexible, multi-functional setup that serves as a comfortable stage for movie nights just as well as it serves for school projects, studying, having a friend over for a tea, and inviting a group over for drinks. Many living rooms are also witness to workout sessions, family game nights, impromptu sleepovers, and community meetings. According to Feng Shui, a room that’s focused on communal activities – like your living room – is of great importance for achieving prosperity, harmony, and wellbeing in your home. A living room environment should therefore be given careful consideration, offering a clean, functional, and well-organized environment that fills your shared space with positive energy.

From homify, here are 6 lovely living rooms brought to you from design professionals around the world – take note of the harmonious and positive effect created by the colour scheme, layout, and furniture, and decor in these well-designed rooms. Whether you’re looking to create a more calming environment or a more energetic attitude in your living room, this examples offer great inspiration!