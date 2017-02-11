6 living rooms that'll make you want to redecorate

A kitchen is for cooking, a bedroom is for rest, and a living room… well, a living room serves a multitude of highly varied purposes over time. The decor and furniture of a living room must provide a flexible, multi-functional setup that serves as a comfortable stage for movie nights just as well as it serves for school projects, studying, having a friend over for a tea, and inviting a group over for drinks. Many living rooms are also witness to workout sessions, family game nights, impromptu sleepovers, and community meetings. According to Feng Shui, a room that’s focused on communal activities – like your living room – is of great importance for achieving prosperity, harmony, and wellbeing in your home. A living room environment should therefore be given careful consideration, offering a clean, functional, and well-organized environment that fills your shared space with positive energy.
From homify, here are 6 lovely living rooms brought to you from design professionals around the world – take note of the harmonious and positive effect created by the colour scheme, layout, and furniture, and decor in these well-designed rooms. Whether you’re looking to create a more calming environment or a more energetic attitude in your living room, this examples offer great inspiration!
The Scandinavian style maintains the characteristic focus on the beauty of the simple and essential. The colours are discreet, shifting attention towards the natural textures and tones of the wooden floors and furniture. Mismatched geometric patterns bring a playful feeling to the scene, but otherwise, the space is kept simple, neutral and understated. This neutral, calming environment an excellent example of a room that’s well-suited to host a variety of activities.
This living room scheme blends modern with mod/retro design elements for the creation of an artistic and energetic space. This living room is a lively room full of upbeat energy, cultivated by strong, straight lines, crisp edges, shiny surfaces, and warm, bright colours. The colourful sofa makes for an especially welcoming seat when offered a contrast by the subdued beige walls.
Rustic style has a way of bringing warmth and comfort to any environment. In this living room, wingback armchairs in a plaid upholstery create a traditional and familiar scene, with low, golden lighting adding to the antique nature of this small living room space. The opposite of grandiose, this quiet living room aims for the comfort provided by soft textures, traditional colonial features, and familiar sights.
This living room is an excellent spot for a variety of activities, as the environment seems to travel through various time periods, cultures, and styles. This eclectic room features a traditional sitting room layout, with a Victorian sense imbued in the armchair, rug, fireplace, and embellished antique decor. However, you also find a distinct modern aesthetic in this room, drawing upon bold, solid colours and smooth surfaces. This elegant space provides ample room for fireside activities, with a variety of seating options adding to the flexible use of the space.
This Art Deco home is full of refurbished, antique, and retro decor! This second-story living room adheres to a cheerful and bright decor scheme with mod elements in the furniture design. In this living room layout, less is more: with minimal, lightweight furniture and bright, upbeat colours, this room fosters an easy-going, cheerful atmosphere perfect for a friendly afternoon social hour.
For lovers of Scandinavian design, this living room is tops. A neutral palette gives shape to a calm, effortless atmosphere, while crisp geometric patterns bring energy and interest to the space. This multi-functional space has room for a little bit of everything, with small dining table, coffee tables at two different heights, a friendly sofa, and a lone armchair all offering options for different states of living.