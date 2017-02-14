Bedroom style battle: minimalist vs modern

Modernism and minimalism have several shared traits – both design concepts focus on the absence of clutter, paired with the presence of highly functional features. However, these two aesthetics have their own unique identifiers as well. In this article, you’ll learn about these two popular decorating styles, with several examples of each from interior designers featured on homify . Do you find you prefer the bold artistry of modern design? Or the bare essence of minimalism? Examine these bedrooms and decide for yourself who the winner is!

Modern interior design

Modernist interior design relies on sleek, simple surfaces dictated by the clean lines of basic geometry. Modern interior design often uses materials like chrome, concrete, and glass, incorporated into features that are organized, structured, and economical in every sense. You’ll also find that modern interiors refrain from the use of decorative knick-knacks, option instead for bold, cohesive themes that create a strong central focus on art.

Minimalist interior design

Minimalism, on the other hand, places a stronger focus on the bare materials and essential elements that comprise the world around us. Instead of displaying artwork, a minimalist scheme will use visual displays of light, shadow, repetition, and texture, defining the space itself as the artwork. Like modernism, minimalism adheres to a reductive principle that rejects distracting clutter, but in many cases, a minimalist interior will take this principle one step further, causing the viewer to question conventional room layouts by featuring designs that perform their designated functions with the simplest, most elementary design possible.