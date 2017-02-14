Your browser is out-of-date.

Bedroom style battle: minimalist vs modern

Sarah Tolle – Homify Canada Sarah Tolle – Homify Canada
Mini Craven, Linebox Studio Linebox Studio Minimalist bedroom
Modernism and minimalism have several shared traits – both design concepts focus on the absence of clutter, paired with the presence of highly functional features. However, these two aesthetics have their own unique identifiers as well. In this article, you’ll learn about these two popular decorating styles, with several examples of each from interior designers featured on homify . Do you find you prefer the bold artistry of modern design? Or the bare essence of minimalism? Examine these bedrooms and decide for yourself who the winner is!

Modern interior design 

Modernist interior design relies on sleek, simple surfaces dictated by the clean lines of basic geometry.  Modern interior design often uses materials like chrome, concrete, and glass, incorporated into features that are organized, structured, and economical in every sense. You’ll also find that modern interiors refrain from the use of decorative knick-knacks, option instead for bold, cohesive themes that create a strong central focus on art.

Minimalist interior design 

Minimalism, on the other hand, places a stronger focus on the bare materials and essential elements that comprise the world around us. Instead of displaying artwork, a minimalist scheme will use visual displays of light, shadow, repetition, and texture, defining the space itself as the artwork. Like modernism, minimalism adheres to a reductive principle that rejects distracting clutter, but in many cases, a minimalist interior will take this principle one step further, causing the viewer to question conventional room layouts by featuring designs that perform their designated functions with the simplest, most elementary design possible.

​Modern

Pool House +tongtong Modern style bedroom pool house,toronto,guesthouse
Bold colours, polished surfaces, and a blocky geometric theme characterize this stylish pool house bedroom.

​Modern

Broadview Showhome, Sonata Design Sonata Design Modern style bedroom Building,Furniture,Property,Plant,Window,Cabinetry,Houseplant,Wood,Comfort,Lighting
A crisp, clean colour scheme establishes a pristine, celestial atmosphere. Care has been taken to include luxurious materials that exude a sense of high quality without overwhelming the space with embellished decor.

​Modern

12 Tommy Prince Road SW, Sonata Design Sonata Design Modern style bedroom Cabinetry,Comfort,Building,Blue,Wood,Textile,Lighting,Interior design,Drawer,Window
The furniture speaks for itself in this bold modern design, which puts an eye-grabbing metallic twist on traditional bedroom decor.

​Minimalist

Mini Craven, Linebox Studio Linebox Studio Minimalist bedroom
A slick fold-out bed and accompanying chair comprise the minimal amount of furniture in this no-frills bedroom.

​Minimalist

SV Modern Bedroom Unit 7 Architecture Modern style bedroom modern bedroom,modern
A simple symmetrical layout keeps things refreshingly laid back, with clean white and soft grey providing a neutral backdrop for the generous amount of natural light entering the room.

​Minimalist

Greenmoxie Tiny House, Greenmoxie Magazine Greenmoxie Magazine Minimalist bedroom Building,Comfort,Wood,Interior design,Floor,Flooring,Wall,Automotive design,Hardwood,Wood stain
This bedroom is part of a whole minimalist lifestyle, occupying the loft of a cozy tiny home.

​Minimalist

Casa LA 356, RIMA Arquitectura RIMA Arquitectura Modern style bedroom Wood
This bedroom takes a backseat with a simple bed and chair – light, sky, and treetops are the true protagonists of this effortless design.

Take part in another style battle in this ideabook: Modern vs. rustic living rooms

A charming cottage with cool contemporary decor
Share your thoughts on these minimalist and modern bedrooms below!

