A shabby 60s house gets a dramatic reno

Welcome to Haslemere, Surrey, where a house built in the 1960s was renovated and extended in a stunning and contemporary manner. The architects at Architecture Live conducted a thorough research onsite, before deciding on the plan of action. The house previously suffered from a drab car parking, cramped interiors and hardly benefited from the garden which was south-facing. But thanks to the architects, a fascinating architectural statement was made by introducing a stylish double-storey extension and open plan layout. The new extension comprises of the dining area, kitchen and living which merge with each other seamlessly.

The garage was revamped and it now adjoins a fashionable entrance hall clad in glass on both sides. The master bedroom has now been cantilevered over the backyard terrace with full height glazing, so that the garden can be admired with ease. A new heating system was also installed to improve the insulation of the renovated house.