A shabby 60s house gets a dramatic reno

Welcome to Haslemere, Surrey, where a house built in the 1960s was renovated and extended in a stunning and contemporary manner. The architects at Architecture Live conducted a thorough research onsite, before deciding on the plan of action. The house previously suffered from a drab car parking, cramped interiors and hardly benefited from the garden which was south-facing. But thanks to the architects, a fascinating architectural statement was made by introducing a stylish double-storey extension and open plan layout. The new extension comprises of the dining area, kitchen and living which merge with each other seamlessly.
The garage was revamped and it now adjoins a fashionable entrance hall clad in glass on both sides. The master bedroom has now been cantilevered over the backyard terrace with full height glazing, so that the garden can be admired with ease. A new heating system was also installed to improve the insulation of the renovated house.
The approach of the house was cluttered with cars and untamed bushes. The outdated brick finishing of the exterior walls and dark carport didn’t improve matters.
Thanks to the remodelled carport and black and white combination of the building, the approach looks very elegant and neat. The driveway is pebbled and the entrance hall with glazing on both sides allow natural light to move freely now.
Though surrounded by lush greenery, the backside of the property seemed forlorn and neglected. The windows were large, but needed a more modern update.
Now, the double-storey extension clad in black artificial slate lends a whole new edge to the house. Sharp lines and angles add to the style quotient, while the slate contrasts the freshly painted white portion beautifully. The windows look smart in their sleek black frames as well.
Full height glazing set in black aluminium frames lends openness and elegance to the entrance hall on both sides. This way, this area gets a lot of sunlight and stays cosy.
The backside of the entrance hall leads you to a gorgeously landscaped wooden terrace and garden. What a wonderful spot to relax, host barbeques and sunbathe!
This image clearly shows how the master bedroom on the first floor juts out over the terrace and features full-length glass windows so that the inhabitants enjoy refreshing views of the garden.
Roughly sawn and engineered wood was paired with glossy white and grey surfaces to make this open kitchen a beautiful and cosy space. A sleek island, cleverly accommodated appliances and a large window bringing in sunlight add to the charm. The door leading to the garage is smartly concealed in the wall to the right of the kitchen.
An open plan layout allows the interiors to merge the living, dining and kitchen seamlessly. Wooden flooring binds all these spaces cosily, while large windows in the living allow stunning views of the garden. The slender yellow pillar is a lively touch here.
Here’s another cosy living space featuring roughly sawn wooden flooring and trendy sofas. Large sliding glass doors integrate it visually with the garden, while a bright yellow console table adds liveliness.
Rendered with elegant grey walls and soothing wooden flooring, this minimalistic master bedroom is in the extended part of the house. The classy wrought iron bed is flanked by simple wooden chairs which act as side tables! Bare bulbs hang from the ceiling to ease bedtime reading, while a sleek but tall glass window offers beautiful views of the garden.
Right opposite the bed in the master bedroom, you will notice a Juliet balcony with transparent glass balustrade and double-height glazing. You get to enjoy both the sun and the garden at the same time.
Equipped with underfloor heating and a cosy wooden floor, the nursery is a warm and bright space. Glass windows bring in sunlight, while cute kid-sized furniture adds a charming tone to the room. The grass-like rug is a pretty touch.
Greys and whites make the family bathroom stylish, cosy and welcoming. Trendy sanitary fixtures, large glass windows, and fun decorative letterings make this space convenient as well as appealing.
