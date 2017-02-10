When it comes to the kitchen, there are so many different varieties, styles and designs. It can be hard to know which one to go for!

This is why today at homify, we've put together an array of 10 Turkish kitchens to feast your eyes on. Turkey is a country that prides itself on delicious meals and home-cooked goodness, which is why exploring their kitchen designs is sure to leave us inspired!

What's more is that all of these kitchens are a classic white design, showing us just how much you can achieve with a simple colour. The diversity will blow you away.

Are you ready to feast on some hot decor and design? A kitchen is the heart and soul of the home after all!