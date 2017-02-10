Your browser is out-of-date.

10 Turkish kitchens to feast your eyes on

Leigh Leigh
Eşittir Mobilya Katalog Resimleri, Eşittir Mobilya Eşittir Mobilya KitchenCabinets & shelves
When it comes to the kitchen, there are so many different varieties, styles and designs. It can be hard to know which one to go for!

This is why today at homify, we've put together an array of 10 Turkish kitchens to feast your eyes on. Turkey is a country that prides itself on delicious meals and home-cooked goodness, which is why exploring their kitchen designs is sure to leave us inspired!

What's more is that all of these kitchens are a classic white design, showing us just how much you can achieve with a simple colour. The diversity will blow you away.

Are you ready to feast on some hot decor and design? A kitchen is the heart and soul of the home after all!

1. White and brown

Yeniköy Yalı Daire 2013, ARTISTIC DESIGN ARTISTIC DESIGN Modern kitchen
ARTISTIC DESIGN

ARTISTIC DESIGN
ARTISTIC DESIGN
ARTISTIC DESIGN

In order to create a pleasant aesthetic effect, it is necessary to contrast white tones with darker tones. Here we can see how brown can be used to create a soft but very pleasant look and feel. It creates a very warm and welcoming environment!

2. Clean white

Engel & Völkers Bodrum, Engel & Völkers Bodrum Engel & Völkers Bodrum Modern kitchen
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum
Engel & Völkers Bodrum

This simple and minimalist kitchen, located in the popular resort town of Bodrum, is the perfect example of how chic a white kitchen can be. The clean lines and white tones work in harmony with the natural light that flows through the large glass doors.

3. A white kitchen with a colourful carpet

homify KitchenCabinets & shelves
homify

homify
homify
homify

A white kitchen is very beneficial, but why not furnish it with some colourful and decorative elements, giving it a burst of colour and life?

As we can see in this image, a carpet can perform this function beautifully!

4. White and marble go hand in hand

OLABELLA // RESIDENTIAL PROJECT, Escapefromsofa Escapefromsofa Modern kitchen
Escapefromsofa

Escapefromsofa
Escapefromsofa
Escapefromsofa

The white kitchen in this design is not only refreshing and pure but it also works in harmony with the shiny marble floor. This is an ideal combination, especially in summer houses.

5. Whiteness enriched with a few colours

Escape Homes Exclusive , Kıbrıs Developments Kıbrıs Developments Modern kitchen
Kıbrıs Developments

Kıbrıs Developments
Kıbrıs Developments
Kıbrıs Developments

If you want to avoid a monotonous white kitchen, this example is for you! Do you see how the decorative elements such as the pots, cutlery and crockery, introduce a vibrant touch to the cooking area?

6. White and black

Eşittir Mobilya Katalog Resimleri, Eşittir Mobilya Eşittir Mobilya KitchenCabinets & shelves
Eşittir Mobilya

Eşittir Mobilya
Eşittir Mobilya
Eşittir Mobilya

In this kitchen, we can see how edgy and sophisticated a black-and-white design is. This is a very modern and stylish look and feel. Don't you love how the black finishes add a decorative detail to the space?

Also have a look at these 10 fabulous black and white kitchens.

7. The refined kitchen

homify KitchenBench tops
homify

homify
homify
homify

This eye-catching white kitchen, designed by professionals Sena Hayfavi is simply stunning. The wooden counters bring a warmth to the space while the white cabinets, patterned floors and mosaic tiled walls evoke a sense of nostalgia.

8. White marble

Mutfak Tezgahı, Star Mermer Granit Star Mermer Granit Modern kitchen
Star Mermer Granit

Star Mermer Granit
Star Mermer Granit
Star Mermer Granit

Marble is a fabulous material for the kitchen because it is durable and easy to clean. As we can see in this image, it can also bring a gorgeous design feature to a cooking area. You can opt for white marble tops to accentuate the light and bright design.

9. White and spacious

G.TURGUTLU BORNOVA EVİ, As Tasarım - Mimarlık As Tasarım - Mimarlık KitchenCabinets & shelves
As Tasarım – Mimarlık

As Tasarım - Mimarlık
As Tasarım – Mimarlık
As Tasarım - Mimarlık

Some kitchens are smaller than others and this is where white comes in. White can create a sense of space, making a room seem that much bigger than it really is.

10. Open-plan kitchen

Sema & Harun Gökbayrak, Bilgece Tasarım Bilgece Tasarım Modern kitchen
Bilgece Tasarım

Bilgece Tasarım
Bilgece Tasarım
Bilgece Tasarım

White can be the ideal colour in an open-plan kitchen. It creates a consistency throughout the interior design and a very refreshing and energized environment.

If you've enjoyed these Turkish kitchens, you'll love these 10 all-white kitchens.

Would you go for a white kitchen?

