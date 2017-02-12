Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A country home with ravishing rustic decor

Justwords Justwords
Интерьеры загородного дома из клееного бруса, Be In Art Be In Art Scandinavian style houses
Loading admin actions …

Crafted with laminated veneer lumber, this beautiful country house is an elegant affair which looks lightweight but is very robust and warm. Situated in the Vyborg district in the Leningrad region close to Lake Belle, this spacious and rustic mansion was rendered by the designers at Be in Art. With an area of 260sqm, this home suits the needs of a young couple with a child admirably. A large living room with a stone fireplace, a relaxing natural wood sauna, dining room, kitchen, four bedrooms, bathrooms and a dressing room meet all the requirements of the family. The house also features a generous number of glass windows, multiple balconies and a terrace. The furniture is elegant and comfy, while the interior walls have been left undisturbed to celebrate a Scandinavian style look. This abode is a perfect getaway for those who are tired of the urban life and its din and bustle.

Soothing and impressive

Интерьеры загородного дома из клееного бруса, Be In Art Be In Art Scandinavian style houses
Be In Art

Be In Art
Be In Art
Be In Art

Laminated veneer lumber lends an elegant and lightweight look to the traditional yet stylish facade. The pale sea-green hue of the exterior walls enhances the size of the building, while the large balconies and glass windows contribute to the open and airy feel. Softly glowing lights and gently sloping roofs add to the quaint charm here.

Scenic setting

Интерьеры загородного дома из клееного бруса, Be In Art Be In Art Scandinavian style houses
Be In Art

Be In Art
Be In Art
Be In Art

Surrounded by virgin white snow, the house is especially a sight for sore eyes during winters. Again, the material used for the fence is laminated veneer lumber which looks sleeker than wood, but is strong, light and warm. The textured surface of the fence also adds character to the property.

Grand living

Интерьеры загородного дома из клееного бруса, Be In Art Be In Art Living room
Be In Art

Be In Art
Be In Art
Be In Art

The cosy wooden environment of the living space is beautifully complemented by the rustic stone fireplace. The sofas look modern and plush, though the vintage trunk is a very charming addition instead of a common coffee table. The end wall features a vibrant painting and vintage style cabinets for a regal look.

Double-height advantage

Интерьеры загородного дома из клееного бруса, Be In Art Be In Art Living room
Be In Art

Be In Art
Be In Art
Be In Art

When viewed from the mezzanine, the spacious living space also appears lofty and airy. Credit goes to the double-height of this area along with the presence of numerous windows and a dazzling chandelier.

Inviting kitchen

Интерьеры загородного дома из клееного бруса, Be In Art Be In Art Kitchen
Be In Art

Be In Art
Be In Art
Be In Art

Warm wooden walls, elegant stone flooring, simple but stylish white cabinets and trendy appliances make the kitchen beautiful as well as functional. There is ample space to move around while executing culinary chores, and a TV offers entertainment as well. The dining furniture is stylish with the tablecloth offering a splash of colour here.

Regal bedroom

Интерьеры загородного дома из клееного бруса, Be In Art Be In Art Scandinavian style bedroom
Be In Art

Be In Art
Be In Art
Be In Art

A gorgeous bed with high tufted headboard takes the centre stage in this luxurious yet homely bedroom. Vintage style side tables, a traditional dresser and a vintage trunk add oodles of personality to the warm and relaxing space. Patterned drapes, abstract artworks and a pretty chandelier ensure a dreamy experience here.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Warm wooden bathroom

Интерьеры загородного дома из клееного бруса, Be In Art Be In Art Scandinavian style bathroom
Be In Art

Be In Art
Be In Art
Be In Art

Light-hued wooden walls, a graceful mirror and vintage style sink unit make the bathroom warm and inviting. The fixtures keep the countryside charm alive.

Bathing pleasures

Интерьеры загородного дома из клееного бруса, Be In Art Be In Art Scandinavian style bathroom
Be In Art

Be In Art
Be In Art
Be In Art

A luxurious shower enclosure with walls clad in patterned tiles adds a hint of modernism to the rustic bathroom. The same tiles have been used on the floor as well, and the sanitary wares look convenient.

Refreshing sauna

Интерьеры загородного дома из клееного бруса, Be In Art Be In Art Spa
Be In Art

Be In Art
Be In Art
Be In Art

Done up in natural wood, the sauna promises a wonderful rejuvenating experience. Soft golden lighting relieves the body and mind of stress and anxiety, while the natural environment ensures that you get rid of toxins easily.  

Take another tour for more ideas - This eco-friendly house shines in its simplicity

Other photos from the project:

Интерьеры загородного дома из клееного бруса, Be In Art Be In Art Kitchen
Be In Art

Be In Art
Be In Art
Be In Art

Интерьеры загородного дома из клееного бруса, Be In Art Be In Art Kitchen
Be In Art

Be In Art
Be In Art
Be In Art

Интерьеры загородного дома из клееного бруса, Be In Art Be In Art Spa
Be In Art

Be In Art
Be In Art
Be In Art
Kool kitchens: 10 modern minimalist designs
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks