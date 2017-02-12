A country home with ravishing rustic decor

Crafted with laminated veneer lumber, this beautiful country house is an elegant affair which looks lightweight but is very robust and warm. Situated in the Vyborg district in the Leningrad region close to Lake Belle, this spacious and rustic mansion was rendered by the designers at Be in Art. With an area of 260sqm, this home suits the needs of a young couple with a child admirably. A large living room with a stone fireplace, a relaxing natural wood sauna, dining room, kitchen, four bedrooms, bathrooms and a dressing room meet all the requirements of the family. The house also features a generous number of glass windows, multiple balconies and a terrace. The furniture is elegant and comfy, while the interior walls have been left undisturbed to celebrate a Scandinavian style look. This abode is a perfect getaway for those who are tired of the urban life and its din and bustle.
Laminated veneer lumber lends an elegant and lightweight look to the traditional yet stylish facade. The pale sea-green hue of the exterior walls enhances the size of the building, while the large balconies and glass windows contribute to the open and airy feel. Softly glowing lights and gently sloping roofs add to the quaint charm here.
Surrounded by virgin white snow, the house is especially a sight for sore eyes during winters. Again, the material used for the fence is laminated veneer lumber which looks sleeker than wood, but is strong, light and warm. The textured surface of the fence also adds character to the property.
The cosy wooden environment of the living space is beautifully complemented by the rustic stone fireplace. The sofas look modern and plush, though the vintage trunk is a very charming addition instead of a common coffee table. The end wall features a vibrant painting and vintage style cabinets for a regal look.
When viewed from the mezzanine, the spacious living space also appears lofty and airy. Credit goes to the double-height of this area along with the presence of numerous windows and a dazzling chandelier.
Warm wooden walls, elegant stone flooring, simple but stylish white cabinets and trendy appliances make the kitchen beautiful as well as functional. There is ample space to move around while executing culinary chores, and a TV offers entertainment as well. The dining furniture is stylish with the tablecloth offering a splash of colour here.
A gorgeous bed with high tufted headboard takes the centre stage in this luxurious yet homely bedroom. Vintage style side tables, a traditional dresser and a vintage trunk add oodles of personality to the warm and relaxing space. Patterned drapes, abstract artworks and a pretty chandelier ensure a dreamy experience here.
Light-hued wooden walls, a graceful mirror and vintage style sink unit make the bathroom warm and inviting. The fixtures keep the countryside charm alive.
A luxurious shower enclosure with walls clad in patterned tiles adds a hint of modernism to the rustic bathroom. The same tiles have been used on the floor as well, and the sanitary wares look convenient.
Done up in natural wood, the sauna promises a wonderful rejuvenating experience. Soft golden lighting relieves the body and mind of stress and anxiety, while the natural environment ensures that you get rid of toxins easily.
