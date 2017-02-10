Classic country design shines in this energy-efficient Ontario home

Today we’re looking at an Ontario home with a clean and classic country style. The long structure and gabled roof make us think of a converted barn. Cheerful large windows open up the main floor to the surrounding country landscape. The architects at Solares created a stunning bungalow that’s super insulated to be energy efficient. Using solar panels on the roof, the 2,000 square foot home can produce its own energy! Inside, we’ll find updated classic country interiors. For those who love the indelible charm of cottage country style, this home is sure to please!
The exterior of the home is muted and subtle. It has a matte chocolate brown exterior and a shining silver roof. Check out the solar panels on top! Even in the winter, you can still draw power from the sun from your Canadian home. The windows have a distinct cottage style that we love. It’s one of the main features that makes this home so attractive.
Here’s a place where we could really feel at home. Bright white walls are crowned with a wood plank ceiling. The gabled roof design has created a spacious and cozy feel in this open plan space. Racks of lights on the ceiling and a charming Tiffany-style lamp over the dining table mean that the room is always well-lit. The dining table and chairs have a classic look to them. Check out the black piano near the far wall! Even if you can only play chopsticks or rather a bit of Beethoven, a piano like this is an elegant feature that can make your home feel dynamic.
The black wood burning fireplace is at the centre of the home. The wall behind it has a tile design behind it, bringing a sense of modernity to the space. Twin bookcases on either side show off the personality of the owners. No matter your style, books always make a house feel like home! We love how the wood for the fire is artfully arranged around the stove. It’s a handy trick to make the natural wood logs part of the decor!
The living room in this open-plan space features bespoke rocking chairs. The Moroccan-style coffee table nearby brings a little zest. A cream coloured rug beneath anchors the living room together. Various shades of wood from the ceiling and furniture make the home feel like a country cottage. The mixed up style also gives it a casual country flair.
This spacious and bright kitchen brings luxury and elegance together with distinct country style. The glass panelled cabinet doors are the star feature. They showcase glassware and pottery so that they become functional decor pieces. A wall of cabinet storage surrounding the fridge negates the need for a pantry. The island in the centre separates the kitchen from the dining space. Its rich wood surface creates more counter space. Simple stainless steel features fade into the background. It's the wood countertops and gleaming white cabinets steal the show.
The entrance to the home is simple with a few wood decor touches. We love the dark and rich colour of the front door. Its rustic style makes the perfect statement to anyone coming inside. From this angle, we can appreciate the reflective quality of the laminate floors. They help brighten the home and mirror the charming wood panelled ceiling.
We love this bedroom because it looks like it belongs in a rural Bed and Breakfast! The Dutch cream walls and bedspread complement the dark wood of the furniture. Gauzy white curtains on the windows will create a feeling of privacy but still let the light inside. Imagine waking up in this bright bedroom each morning and feeling cozy against the snow outside.
We hope you enjoyed our tour of this charming country cottage style home! Right in front of the fireplace in that main room is where we’d spend our time. At our last stop, we’ll check out the solarium addition at the back of the home. It creates a room where the outside and inside spaces unite to create a bright and airy middle ground. We’d love to see it full of plants in the summer and humming with life.
