Classic country design shines in this energy-efficient Ontario home

We hope you enjoyed our tour of this charming country cottage style home! Right in front of the fireplace in that main room is where we’d spend our time. At our last stop, we’ll check out the solarium addition at the back of the home. It creates a room where the outside and inside spaces unite to create a bright and airy middle ground. We’d love to see it full of plants in the summer and humming with life.

There’s more home inspiration waiting for you on homify! Check out our feature on a beautiful white steel home with an incredible edge.