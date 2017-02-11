Home reno: From old and musty to savvy and sleek

Today we are going to explore an incredible renovation by design professionals a54insitu. They took a musty apartment that was as old-fashioned as it was gloomy and transformed it into a modern, light, bright, stylish and comfortable home. You won't believe the difference.
As we look at the before-and-after images of this project, you will see just how much potential exists in an old home. There is certainly something to be said about not throwing the baby out with the bathwater.
We hope this reno inspires you to modernize your own environments with some nifty tips and tricks.
Are you curious to see more?
The kitchen was very old-fashioned, outdated and gloomy!
With it's yellowing wooden cabinets, jarring patterned walls and 1970's flooring, this kitchen looks like it belongs in another era.
We can also see that despite the ceiling lights, this room is very dark and constricted. It does not a heart and soul of a kitchen make!
The living area of the home before the renovation was neat and tidy. We can also see that there were some attempts at decor and design in the form of the green cushions and artwork on the wall. However, the space lacks warmth and sophistication. There is nothing that would make you look twice here!
Tip: Make sure that your interior design flows between the spaces and remains consistent.
Your bedroom is meant to be a haven, where you can escape from the rest of the world. It should be peaceful and serene.
This bedroom is alright, but it's not very inspiring. The blinds and curtains make for a very dark interior, while the dark wooden cupboards make the space feel like a cave.
There is plenty of storage space in this little bedroom, however, giving it lots of potential!
Considering how much time you spend in the bathroom, you want it to be pristine and hygienic. It should also feature more than enough space for pampering and pruning.
This bathroom is very small and cramped, with too many elements. And while the design and decor may have been popular at some stage, it is now very old-fashioned.
Can you believe that this is the same kitchen that we saw in the first image?
The designers have gone for a minimalist, white look and feel with some light wooden bar stools and a patterned floor adding a dash of colour, warmth and personality to the space.
White is a wonderful colour for a small bathroom as it reflects the light, making the space seem that much bigger. It also creates a very clean and refreshing design.
The designers have also ensured that there is plenty of storage space in this kitchen, keeping the counters clear of anything that isn't functional or necessary.
The new and improved modern living room is a wonderful example of decor consistency. The light, neutral tones create harmony between all of the living spaces. Artwork and cushions introduce a splash of personality and charm to the space. These elements blend beautifully into the overall look and feel.
You'll also notice that natural light plays a huge role in this new and improved home. Sunlight flows in through the windows, creating a light, warm and refreshing space.
Tip: For a small home, opt for a light and earthy colour palette.
Do you see how less can be more in a small space?
Gone are the dark colours and rich wooden furniture. Everything has been replaced with lighter materials, while some patterned cushions and fairy lights add a subtle touch of charm.
The designers have added a large mirror to this room, which creates the illusion of space – a great design tip!
Again, you'll notice that only the most necessary of items are on display. Everything else is stored neatly out of sight.
This bathroom is far more stylish than the one we saw before the renovation! The designers have gone for simple white brick walls and a touch of baby blue in the shower. The furniture and features are simple and modern with clean lines and practicality in mind.
Don't you love the little niche in the wall, which keeps products easily accessible?
Storage is key in a small bathroom like this. It keeps the room neat, organized and far more aesthetically appealing than a bathroom crowded with products, objects and items. Have a look at these tips: Take Your Bathroom To The Next Level: 6 Storage Ideas.
