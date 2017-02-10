Fall in love with this artsy Toronto condo

Toronto is Canada's largest city and boasts architecture that's the envy of its rivals. From Edwardian walk-ups to the CN Tower, the city has something for everyone's taste. It's no wonder so many world-famous architects have called Toronto home – among them Toronto native Frank Gehry, Daniel Libeskind, Norman Foster, Will Alsop, I. M. Pei, and Ludwig Mies van der Rohe.
This artsy condo in downtown Toronto continues the city's tradition of delivering stellar design. The team at Douglas Design Studio created this little masterpiece. Founder Jeffrey Douglas built the firm to help homeowners bring their unique visions to fruition, and help clients create a space that truly reflects their own personal style. He says it best “We like to think of ourselves as lifestyle interpreters.” This philosophy is inherently throughout the space.
The living room displays such an electrifying vibrance. White walls and the chic white couch act as a blank canvas for the room, a wonderful medium for artistic expression. The different elements of the decor symbolize the distinctive design perspective the owners wanted to express. We love the rug and decorative pillows, they do a nice job of brightening up the room. The metal tables are great statement pieces and add modern sophistication to the space.
The living room has big open windows that function as a wall letting lots of natural light through. The owners can enjoy the views of the bustling multicultural metropolis below. There is access to a large balcony, great for outdoor entertaining in the summertime.
The dining room is home to this amazing table, it is such an eye catcher and brings an eclectic ambiance to the room. The glass table top contrasts realy wells with the minimalist white chairs. We love the abstract painting and the bright fusion of colour it adds to the room.
This bedroom done in all white expresses such simplicity in an elegant modern way. White drapery and bedding bring a calm element to this space, while the deeper tone of the hardwood flooring contributes to the overall balance of the room.
In this photo we get a closer look of the bedside, as well as a better view of the charming wallpaper design. The side table is a convenient little nook for some simple decor options such as a lamp or candle.
The cool DJ turntable adds to the obvious artistic element of the room. They fit perfectly in the back corner of this space. The sleek design of the turntable stand stays true to the chic modern trend of the condo in every way. The clear upper shelf is the perfect place to set a laptop and get right into mixing some epic tunes.
Here we have a quintessential kitchen fit for someone who loves to cook and entertain. The crisp white cabinets and gorgeous white quartz counter tops make this area feel so graceful and polished. We love the stainless steel appliances and finishings, and the harmony they create in the space. The stylish bar stools make this a great place to pull up a seat and enjoy a delicious breakfast in the morning. If you would like to see more beautiful kitchen examples be sure to browse through homify's huge selection.
The front door has an industrial meets modern look and feel to it. Black tones in the door and wall colour help bring harmony to the condo, contrasting exceptionally well with the white theme of the rest of the space. The creative light fixture brings a fun aspect to the area and adds to the artsy spirit of the atmosphere. Are you digging the industrial look? If this is a style you like then take a look at this feature: An industrial-inspired family home.