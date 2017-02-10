Fall in love with this artsy Toronto condo

Toronto is Canada's largest city and boasts architecture that's the envy of its rivals. From Edwardian walk-ups to the CN Tower, the city has something for everyone's taste. It's no wonder so many world-famous architects have called Toronto home – among them Toronto native Frank Gehry, Daniel Libeskind, Norman Foster, Will Alsop, I. M. Pei, and Ludwig Mies van der Rohe.

This artsy condo in downtown Toronto continues the city's tradition of delivering stellar design. The team at Douglas Design Studio created this little masterpiece. Founder Jeffrey Douglas built the firm to help homeowners bring their unique visions to fruition, and help clients create a space that truly reflects their own personal style. He says it best “We like to think of ourselves as lifestyle interpreters.” This philosophy is inherently throughout the space.