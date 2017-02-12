A colourful fun-filled house for a young family

ELK Comfort 164 Trendline is a very stylish and spacious family home which promises all modern comforts to a young couple with kids. Smartly designed, the house combines modern furnishing with bright and lively hues and creative ideas for a living experience that is unmatched. Every room speaks of the taste and personality of the owners, while the exterior is a striking vision in red and white. A large and gorgeous garden accompanies the house to ensure that the inhabitants get to enjoy the outdoors, sunbathe or host summer parties. Credit for this well-planned home goes to the home builders atElk Fertighaus GMBH.
The street facade wows with a stunning combination of the colours on the Canadian flag. Neat lines, small windows and a smart porch help the residence to stand out from its neighbours without compromising privacy. The driveway is beautifully paved and the wooden projection of the roof is a subtly rustic or countryside touch which adds character to this contemporary building.
A trio of red pillars adds much pizzazz to this side of the house. They offer structural support to the upper storey which juts out to create a shaded area which leads from the front facade to the backyard. From here, the backyard seems like a lush, green and refreshing space for catching up with friends or enjoying picnics.
Gorgeous manicured lawns, rich vegetation and an expansive patio make the backyard a paradise. Large glass doors integrate the interiors with the exteriors, apart from letting the sun enter freely on this side of the house. The terrace on the upper floor is lavish and airy too, perfect for relishing breakfasts while soaking in the view.
The dining space is a sun-kissed affair which merges with the open and modern kitchen beautifully. A brilliant patterned blue rug and multicoloured drapes add lots of liveliness here, while the wine rack hanging over the dining table is a playful touch. White walls and wooden flooring make the ambiance cosy.
Lively hues like red and blue, and exciting patterns like stripes and floral make the master bedroom charming and romantic. Lots of plush cushions make the large bed comfortable, while the drapes are thick enough to keep the sun out when required. Recessed lights bathe the space in a soothing glow after dark.
The headboard of the bed is a clever piece with shelves on its backside to help you arrange books or essentials. The trendy reading lamps have been fixed atop the headboard as well. From here, you can see a large mirror with an ornately carved frame that adds a subtly regal touch to the bedroom.
The kids’ bedroom has been designed keeping in mind their fascination for pirates. The playful bed resembles a pirate castle and complements the wall decal too. Cute black and white furniture go well with the theme here, while blackboard surfaces on the closet and the table allow the kids to scribble and unleash their imagination. Large glass windows keep the space sunny and cheerful.
Rendered in wood and white, this staircase is a very elegant affair that complements the wooden flooring and white walls. We especially love how the space under it has been utilised to create a play den for the children. A couple of climbing ropes hang from the ceiling to keep the little ones active.
Neat grey tiles and white hues combine to make this bathroom a relaxing and stylish space. Big windows bring in tons of sunlight, while fashionable fixtures and dashes of dark red add oomph. Practical mobile shelves help in organising things with ease.
Take another tour - This eco-friendly house shines in its simplicity