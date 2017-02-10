Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Sketch your dream home with inspiration from 5 floor plans

Justwords Justwords
homify Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

Gearing up to build your new home? Well, first, get a 2-D plan done. This two-dimensional sketch of your future house is the first step towards realizing your dream. A good architect can help fashion interesting floor plans in this chart and convert them completely into a structure that satisfies your requirement and looks beautiful. You can also find tools online.

Below are five houses with their floor plans. Scroll through them and get inspired to create your own pretty dwelling.

1.Clear, precise floor plans

Nowoczesny projekt domu uA16, uArchitekta uArchitekta
uArchitekta

uArchitekta
uArchitekta
uArchitekta

The planning here is accurate and to the point. The designer has allotted the lowest floor for parking two cars – planned for the ground floor with spacious living, dining areas, and an open kitchen. The floor on top leads to other rooms in the house. A clear plan like this makes it easier to understand and implement.

​Home implementation

Nowoczesny projekt domu uA16, uArchitekta uArchitekta
uArchitekta

uArchitekta
uArchitekta
uArchitekta

This modern villa is uncomplicated in design and looks elegant. With spacious rooms and a well-designed plan, it is perfect for any modern family to settle in.

2. ​Well-spaced floor designs

Projekt domu jednorodzinnego, MFA Studio Sp z o.o. MFA Studio Sp z o.o. Walls
MFA Studio Sp z o.o.

MFA Studio Sp z o.o.
MFA Studio Sp z o.o.
MFA Studio Sp z o.o.

With just one floor, if the design is planned right, most of the other features fall into place. Here is a design of a large living room, an open kitchen, a spacious walk-in closet, a home office, bedrooms, toilets, and a yard garage – all within 215 square meters.

​Execution of a single-floored house

Projekt domu jednorodzinnego, MFA Studio Sp z o.o. MFA Studio Sp z o.o. Modern houses
MFA Studio Sp z o.o.

MFA Studio Sp z o.o.
MFA Studio Sp z o.o.
MFA Studio Sp z o.o.

This is a single block with a beautiful sloped roof and painted in classic black and white. This type of architecture always stays in fashion for its simplicity.

3. ​Colorful plans

homify Walls
homify

homify
homify
homify

Colorfully featured plans are attractive to look at and make more sense to a non-professional. This is an L-Shaped design divided into two clear zones – morning and night.

​House realization

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

With stone tiles and sloped roofing, this beautifully implemented decorative architecture will stay timeless for years to come.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

​Interior designs

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

The interiors look just as charming as the outside view. Repeated use of beige, white, and wood makes the room look spacious, elegant, and well thought out.

4. ​Right distribution of rooms in a floor

Projekty domów - House x06, Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa
Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa

Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa
Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa
Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa

This plan gives enough space for each part of the floor, making it highly functional and comfortable.

​The woody fronted home

Projekty domów - House x06, Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa Modern houses
Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa

Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa
Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa
Majchrzak Pracownia Projektowa

Can you see the overlapping sections in the façade of this home? With a gable roof to add, the ultra-modern construction stands among some of the finest designs in the world.

5. ​Plans with outbuilding

Dom w Kowanówku, Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja Modern houses
Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja

Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja
Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja
Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja

This plan consists of two buildings perpendicular to each other. This gives complete privacy to the garden, creating seclusion from the street and its noise.

​View of the house

Dom w Kowanówku, Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja Modern houses
Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja

Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja
Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja
Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja

Detached houses are a great way to create a sense of seclusion and intimacy. This is a perfect example of a flawlessly planned outbuilding

6. ​Add in the legend for easier understanding

RYB house, BECZAK / BECZAK / ARCHITEKCI BECZAK / BECZAK / ARCHITEKCI Modern houses
BECZAK / BECZAK / ARCHITEKCI

BECZAK / BECZAK / ARCHITEKCI
BECZAK / BECZAK / ARCHITEKCI
BECZAK / BECZAK / ARCHITEKCI

Plans with legends make it very easy to comprehend each part in it and to get a clear idea. This design below is clearly marked with numbers corresponding to names of the area.

​Geometric excellence

RYB house, BECZAK / BECZAK / ARCHITEKCI BECZAK / BECZAK / ARCHITEKCI Modern houses
BECZAK / BECZAK / ARCHITEKCI

BECZAK / BECZAK / ARCHITEKCI
BECZAK / BECZAK / ARCHITEKCI
BECZAK / BECZAK / ARCHITEKCI

This is a perfect example of how a modern, unique design can stand out in a traditional background. From the lamps hung on both sides, to the geometry – everything speaks modernism. Take a look at another ideabook for more ideas - 8 ideas for a stunning small bathroom!

Fall in love with this artsy Toronto condo
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks