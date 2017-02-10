Sketch your dream home with inspiration from 5 floor plans

Gearing up to build your new home? Well, first, get a 2-D plan done. This two-dimensional sketch of your future house is the first step towards realizing your dream. A good architect can help fashion interesting floor plans in this chart and convert them completely into a structure that satisfies your requirement and looks beautiful. You can also find tools online.

Below are five houses with their floor plans. Scroll through them and get inspired to create your own pretty dwelling.