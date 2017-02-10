Sketch your dream home with inspiration from 5 floor plans

Gearing up to build your new home? Well, first, get a 2-D plan done. This two-dimensional sketch of your future house is the first step towards realizing your dream. A good architect can help fashion interesting floor plans in this chart and convert them completely into a structure that satisfies your requirement and looks beautiful. You can also find tools online.
Below are five houses with their floor plans. Scroll through them and get inspired to create your own pretty dwelling.
The planning here is accurate and to the point. The designer has allotted the lowest floor for parking two cars – planned for the ground floor with spacious living, dining areas, and an open kitchen. The floor on top leads to other rooms in the house. A clear plan like this makes it easier to understand and implement.
This modern villa is uncomplicated in design and looks elegant. With spacious rooms and a well-designed plan, it is perfect for any modern family to settle in.
With just one floor, if the design is planned right, most of the other features fall into place. Here is a design of a large living room, an open kitchen, a spacious walk-in closet, a home office, bedrooms, toilets, and a yard garage – all within 215 square meters.
This is a single block with a beautiful sloped roof and painted in classic black and white. This type of architecture always stays in fashion for its simplicity.
Colorfully featured plans are attractive to look at and make more sense to a non-professional. This is an L-Shaped design divided into two clear zones – morning and night.
With stone tiles and sloped roofing, this beautifully implemented decorative architecture will stay timeless for years to come.
The interiors look just as charming as the outside view. Repeated use of beige, white, and wood makes the room look spacious, elegant, and well thought out.
This plan gives enough space for each part of the floor, making it highly functional and comfortable.
Can you see the overlapping sections in the façade of this home? With a gable roof to add, the ultra-modern construction stands among some of the finest designs in the world.
This plan consists of two buildings perpendicular to each other. This gives complete privacy to the garden, creating seclusion from the street and its noise.
Detached houses are a great way to create a sense of seclusion and intimacy. This is a perfect example of a flawlessly planned outbuilding
Plans with legends make it very easy to comprehend each part in it and to get a clear idea. This design below is clearly marked with numbers corresponding to names of the area.
This is a perfect example of how a modern, unique design can stand out in a traditional background. From the lamps hung on both sides, to the geometry – everything speaks modernism. Take a look at another ideabook for more ideas - 8 ideas for a stunning small bathroom!