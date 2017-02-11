This little home shows just how gorgeous glass is

Today we are going to explore a gorgeous home, designed by architect professionals Huf Haus GMBH U. Co. Kg where we will come across an incredible balance of contemporary style and modern comfort.

The star of this project, however, is the glass used throughout the facade. Not only does it allow natural light to stream into the interiors, but it creates a very striking first impression. Glass creates a wonderful flow between interior and exterior spaces too.

As we explore this home from the outside in, you may get inspired with some ideas for your own home too!