This little home shows just how gorgeous glass is

Today we are going to explore a gorgeous home, designed by architect professionals Huf Haus GMBH U. Co. Kg where we will come across an incredible balance of contemporary style and modern comfort.
The star of this project, however, is the glass used throughout the facade. Not only does it allow natural light to stream into the interiors, but it creates a very striking first impression. Glass creates a wonderful flow between interior and exterior spaces too.
As we explore this home from the outside in, you may get inspired with some ideas for your own home too!
At first glance, we can see how this home merges modern style with traditional architecture. The glass facade works in harmony with the smooth, white plastered walls while the gable roof neatly packages the home below it.
The glass allows a glimpse into the depths of the home, creating that wonderful transparency between the interior and exterior spaces. The glass, white and grey create a subtle and elegant look and feel.
Do you see how the green trees and plants finish off the stunning exterior design?
From this angle, we can see how the glass allows for a glimpse into the more social areas of the home such as the living room and entrance hall. The walls create privacy in the more intimate parts of the house, however.
A neatly trimmed hedge and small front garden adds to the charm and appeal of the home. A garden plays a very big role in the look and feel of your home so make sure that you invest some time and effort into it.
If we look at the home at dusk, we can see what an effect the glass has thanks to the interior lighting. It creates a very warm and cozy design. Don't you just want to go inside and curl up with a cup of tea?
We can also see how the window frames create a beautiful finish around the glass, allowing it to work in harmony with the rest of the facade.
Don't you love the different shapes of the windows and the clean lines?
An entrance is the first impression that people will get of your home, apart from the initial exterior design. You want it to be warm and welcoming!
The designers have hit the nail on the head with this design, opting for a classic grey garden path that leads up to a baby blue front door. The front door is framed by narrow glass windows, allowing guests a little glimpse into the home.
If we head inside the home, we can see the same white and grey tones persist. The light wooden floors and abundance of natural light create a very warm and appealing interior design.
The open plan structure creates the feeling of spaciousness as well as a very interactive home where the family can engage with one another no matter where they are in the house.
Tip: Add a piece of artwork to your home for a touch of colour, personality and character.
In the living area of the home, the designers have placed a pot plant in the corner of the room. This adds a natural and refreshing form of decor to the environment, again continuing that connection between the interior and exterior spaces.
The designers have gone for a simple and minimalist design throughout with practical white furniture and only the most necessary of items on display. This keeps the home looking very stylish, chic and neat.
From this angle, we can really see how the natural light plays a huge role, creating a gorgeous interior design.
When you have a neutral colour palette, such as white walls and light wooden floors, you can afford to add a dash of colour.
In this living room the designers have added a blue armchair and a blue cushion to the white sofa. This introduces a little bit of colour without overwhelming the space. It also means that if you want to change the look and feel of the space, you just have to change around a few items!
Again we can see how pot plants and a carefully selected piece of artwork can be the perfect finishing touches to the environment.
In an open plan home, a breakfast bar is always a wonderful addition to a kitchen. It subtly separates the cooking area from the rest of the home and provides a more casual space where the family can gather over bowls of cereal or cups of coffee.
A kitchen bar also adds a whole extra surface area where you can cook and prepare food and it gives your kitchen extra storage space.
Even your bathroom should have natural light! However, this is a space that needs to be private so doors and windows can be problematic. That's where skylights come in.
Skylights can allow sunshine to flood the bathroom area, creating a gorgeous little bathroom nook.
This bedroom is a great example of functional design! Only the most necessary items are on display, resulting in a very clean and appealing design.
Your bedroom is meant to be a tranquil space where you can really relax and have some time to yourself. A minimalist bedroom allows you the space to do this.
Tip: Opt for lamps and soft lights in your bedroom to create a wonderful ambiance.
In the main bedroom, we can see how the minimalist design has been maintained throughout the home.
The large glass windows allow for a beautiful view of the garden, while light curtains allow for privacy and shade if need be.
Tip: Opt for soft tones in your bedroom space such as white, grey or beige. This creates a serene look and feel.
