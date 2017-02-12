Kool kitchens: 10 modern minimalist designs

To make our kitchen look good, we don't need too many things. Modern trends are leaning towards more practical and minimalist designs where less is more. This creates a very elegant and understated space that is as functional as it is comfortable.

Order is prioritized in these kinds of kitchens along with pure colours and monochromatic backgrounds. These are all features of minimalist style that we can apply to our own cooking area. We can also opt for more neutral surfaces, soft textures and simple furniture, increasing the feeling of spaciousness.

In fact today on homify, we curated 10 modern and minimalist designs that will inspire you to considered that less is more.