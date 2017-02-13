6 beautiful ways to decorate small living rooms

There is a popular saying that goes: small things come in big packages. If we think about the decor and design of a small living room, this saying has never been more relevant. If we take advantage of the space available to us and concentrate on the style, we can really create the most beautiful living area.

Decorating a living space with little space can be slightly more of a challenge than decorating a big and spacious environment, however with a smaller area to work with you can get a little bit more creative and a little bit more innovative.

You'll have to include less furniture in this space, which means that it should meet expectations both functionally and aesthetically. If you like to decorate with a lot of colour, it will be wise to add a little bit of balance and depth to enhance the environment.

The bottom line is that a small living room can be even more unforgettable than something that comes out of the pages of a design magazine!

This is why today on homify, we are going to look at some of the top solutions from homify experts and professionals who have managed to adopt harmonious, beautiful and practical living rooms. Enjoy the fabulous interior design and as always, get inspired!