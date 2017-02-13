6 beautiful ways to decorate small living rooms

There is a popular saying that goes: small things come in big packages. If we think about the decor and design of a small living room, this saying has never been more relevant. If we take advantage of the space available to us and concentrate on the style, we can really create the most beautiful living area.
Decorating a living space with little space can be slightly more of a challenge than decorating a big and spacious environment, however with a smaller area to work with you can get a little bit more creative and a little bit more innovative.
You'll have to include less furniture in this space, which means that it should meet expectations both functionally and aesthetically. If you like to decorate with a lot of colour, it will be wise to add a little bit of balance and depth to enhance the environment.
The bottom line is that a small living room can be even more unforgettable than something that comes out of the pages of a design magazine!
This is why today on homify, we are going to look at some of the top solutions from homify experts and professionals who have managed to adopt harmonious, beautiful and practical living rooms. Enjoy the fabulous interior design and as always, get inspired!
You have to ask yourself this question and answer it with all sincerity: do you really need so much furniture in the living room?
If you have a small home, perhaps you can do without all of the comfortable chairs, coffee tables, book cases and other items that currently litter your living room. It is possible to have a home environment that is visually pleasing, without it featuring so many items.
If you do like having quite a few items at your disposal, however, then simply invest in plenty of storage space. This will allow things to remain accessible, while being stored neatly out of sight.
Opt for light colours, lightweight furniture and storage units that make the most of vertical space, such as shelves.
Have a look at these really clever storage solutions for small homes.
Usually any decorating expert will advise you to decorate your small living room with primary colours, light tones and neutral shades. This concept extends to any environment where you want to have a sense of expansion and space
Undoubtedly the use of beige and white can give the feeling of extra space, which is a huge advantage. In this design, for example, by Paula Herrero Architects, we can see how this living room is predominantly beige with sandy tones. This creates a very warm and appealing look and feel.
Don't be afraid, however, to add drops of colour in the form accessories, cushions, rugs, curtains, pictures and decorative objects.
One tip you'll often hear is that if you want to create the feeling of space in a small living room, you should hang up lots of mirrors. This true but it is also not true. In modern design, decorators are choosing instead to work with the space available and fill it with decor items rather than mirrors.
As we can see in this gorgeous design, by filling a wall with contrasting images, shapes and colours, this creates elegance and the feeling of space in a very subtle way. Horizontal lines also serve to create a sensation of amplitude.
In general, it is always a great idea to go for continuity of lines within a space.
Without a doubt it has been proven that good illumination makes the world of difference in a small space. A game of lights and shadows can work very well if you want your living area to look much bigger than it really is.
In the above image, we have a great example. This rustic, ethnic yet urban living room features lighting in the shelves, which are made out of recycled wood. The lighting in the higher ceiling further enriches this beautiful environment.
What happens if you live in a small, multi-functional home where the living area doubles up as the dining room and flows into the kitchen?
Well, why not add a study too?
By investing in multi-functional furniture, it is possible to create a very effective living area with plenty of storage space. And it can be aesthetically pleasing!
Opt for modular furniture, which is increasingly in vogue. They are normally made to the exact specifications of your home.
Having revealed the above secrets to you, there is just one more thing to add: follow your instincts, your gut and your intuition. Connect your living areas with who you are, introducing personality and charm into the space. It's your home after all!
Just stay away from using too many pictures, too many colours and too much furniture. A subtle touch of character and soul goes a long way!
