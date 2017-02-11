The Toronto house that makes every summer epic

Summertime.
Hot weather, sunscreen, ice cream, and vacation days. What’s not to love about summer? We’re touring a Toronto pool house designed by the architects at tongtong to be a multifunctional 1,000 square foot space.
When they say multifunctional, they mean party house. It’s easy to convert the space into a guesthouse, event space, entertainment space, or even a work studio. We know it's best used to create epic summers. This home has already been featured on the covers of magazines. Let’s dive right in and start our tour of this stylish and epic pool house!
The home has a distinct mid-century charm that won’t go out of style next summer. A flat roof extends out from the house to give the terrace some shade and to make a bold mid-century statement. The focal point of the home is, of course, that oval shaped pool. The deck extends parallel from the home right to the edge of the pool. How can something look so glamourous and fun at the same time?
The exterior of the home is made of warm cedar wood slats. One wall built of large stones grounds the design. Floor to ceiling windows offer pool views and sunlight. They accentuate the height and flatness of the roof. The pool house looks like a warm and toasty place to warm up after an evening swim.
Open the windows wide and the chic interiors are blended with the patio outside. A long and narrow coffee table with wire peg legs anchors the room. Comfy chairs are scattered around to create a social hub. There's a Mad Men flair to the home that we love.
One wall of storage stylishly conceals all the pool house needs to get by. We love the polished concrete floors. They’re water resistant and easy to take care of. Perfect for a pool house. The white rug in the centre of the room is an elegant addition to the space. Just don’t spill your drink on it!
The stone wall extends into the interiors where it forms a rustic fireplace to toast up the pool house. A black bench along the wall creates seating and firewood storage. A stack of books and art on the walls make the space feel homier for guests that stay the night.
This bed comes down from the wall when guests are sleeping over. It’s a perfect solution for a multifunctional space. Guests are sure to feel like they’re staying at an upscale hotel when they spend the night!
The freestanding bathroom is decorated with neon shades that keep the party going! When you’re finished going for a swim, this is where you’d come to have a shower and get changed back into your clothes. This unbelievable bathroom is a fun design feature of the home.
The exterior of the pool house is just as important as the interior. In warm weather, guests are sure to take full advantage of the deck and pool. We wanted to take the time to point out the nearby garden and fire pit that bring more life to the house. Surely when labour day rolls around, guests will still have fun at this incredible pool house.
