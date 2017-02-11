The Toronto house that makes every summer epic

Summertime.

Hot weather, sunscreen, ice cream, and vacation days. What’s not to love about summer? We’re touring a Toronto pool house designed by the architects at tongtong to be a multifunctional 1,000 square foot space.

When they say multifunctional, they mean party house. It’s easy to convert the space into a guesthouse, event space, entertainment space, or even a work studio. We know it's best used to create epic summers. This home has already been featured on the covers of magazines. Let’s dive right in and start our tour of this stylish and epic pool house!