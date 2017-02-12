This Toronto kitchen renovation makes culinary dreams come true

We know there’s got to be culinary adventurers and gourmet entertainers out there who don’t have enough space in their kitchens. Today we’re touring an inspiring kitchen with graceful interiors that will make your culinary dreams come true. The kitchen planners at Tango Design Studios used their $25,000 budget to create a swoon-worthy kitchen any gourmet would love. Post-renovation, this is simply a lovely kitchen fully decked out in functional and stylish features.
This massive kitchen has a sense of gentleness and tranquillity that puts us at ease. Natural light, white walls, and creamy tones from the wood floors and backsplash make a dreamy palette. The white cabinets have a clean and classic design. Slim handles give them a touch of minimalist design. At the very top of the cabinets are special glass panelled portions that light up. Here’s where you can display your heirloom teapot and special glassware.
Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen are standard. These appliances bring a touch of professionalism to the style of the kitchen. We love how the microwave is tucked underneath the cabinet. Having counter space freed up makes a kitchen look more put together and full of possibilities.
There’s plenty of storage in this kitchen. These deep drawers pull out and fit a huge volume of items. You can never have too much storage in the kitchen! Track lighting underneath the cabinets lights up the workspace. It's easy to layer the lighting in the kitchen for ambience and functionality.
The sleek gas stove would look more homey and charming if you put a cast-iron tea kettle on top!
The kitchen island hides more appliances. Sticking them here in the centre hides them from view and makes a kitchen look sleeker. We love the light coloured wood floors that reflect light. Stretching them across the kitchen and to the dining space creates a sense of flow in the home.
Crown moulding makes gives the kitchen an air of grace and elegance. It softens the transition where the ceiling meets the walls and makes the kitchen seem taller. Take a look at the countertops. Their clean snow-white colour adds to the brightness of the kitchen. A bright kitchen like this is inviting and homey.
From this view, we can appreciate how massive the kitchen island is. There’s space enough for a breakfast bar lined with bar stools. The island also offers a huge work surface. Silver light fixtures over the bar act like jewellery, catching the light and making the kitchen sparkle.
This pantry area is tucked away next to the kitchen and features a mini-fridge fit for chilling wine and beer. This extra kitchen space is a great feature for those who love to entertain. Extra counter space and an additional sink can be a big help at parties. This is also an ideal place to store extra table settings and those ones you use only at occasions like Christmas or birthday dinners.
Thanks for joining us on our look at this lovely kitchen where a gourmet’s dreams can come true! With plenty of space for friends and family, this is the perfect kitchen for entertaining. The everyday life is elevated and inspired by the kitchen’s simple and graceful design.
