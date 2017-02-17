6 tricks to blow your bathroom decor out of the water

After a tiring day, a hot shower in your quaint, pretty, and sparkling bathroom is your ultimate moment of relaxation. However, if this teeny bit of your home is dull and only functional, you might give a thought into revamping it. Even if your square feet limit your creativity, you can still use some wonderful tips to make it aesthetically pleasing. With so many details that need to be planned and executed, interior decorators might at times find it a little challenging to ensure that your bathroom does not end up feeling cold and empty. Today’s look book focuses on six different bathroom design ideas. Each one is crafted with care, while keeping functionality in mind.
It is common knowledge that glass can give a room the feel of spaciousness. This bathroom design uses that concept perfectly. The use of glass and a large mirror creates a unique view within the area.
Polished wood can be a wonderful material to use in the bathroom. This is because it can withstand moisture. While deciding the type of wood to use, you should also find out how it has been treated before using it. The added bonus is that such a bathroom will also remind you of your favourite spa.
Shower curtains can be great accessories for your bathroom if you pick one carefully. We love the vintage theme of this bathroom. To make it more romantic, a ruffled shower curtain is used to separate the tub from the rest of the bathroom. The bathroom designers have cleverly used accessories such as old school jars and fittings to keep up with the theme.
There is not always space in the bathroom to have multiple storage units for all your accessories and linen. In that case, what should you do? Open shelves are the answer to your storage vows. These wooden shelves match perfectly with the all-white bathroom. You can store shampoo, lotion, linen, and all other items you might need in the bathroom.
You do not always need multiple sinks in your bathroom. In smaller bathrooms, it is essential to make the most of whatever space you have. Therefore, such a bathroom can make the sink the centre of the décor. Designers for this bathroom have picked a unique sink that went quite well with the interior and other décor pieces.
While open-storage works for some bathroom, for others, storage drawers are ideal. Such drawers can be useful for putting things out of sight. The bathroom can remain clutter-free. For a special storage unit, pick up a beautiful wooden chest, such as this one, to add oodles of charm.
