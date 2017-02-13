This hip Edmonton home is artfully designed

A mixed level loft design in the home means that this open-plan space gets a double height ceiling. It's easy to spend time in a cozy and cavernous space like this! Notice how the home has clerestory windows up high on the walls? They let light in without compromising privacy. It’s a great solution to brighten up a home without sacrificing space.

We love the bar stools around the kitchen island. They create a casual space to split a pizza with friends on a Friday night. Save the dining table for special dinners and board game nights.