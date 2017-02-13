Your browser is out-of-date.

This hip Edmonton home is artfully designed

Sarah Rose Anderson
G&G Residence, E3 Architecture Inc.
Today we’re touring a home with artsy interiors that’s perfect for modern creative types. This hip Edmonton home overlooks the evolving landscape of Mill Creek Ravine. The architects at E3 Architecture designed a home that suits every mood. An open plan with split level floors to creates spaces with different atmospheres. Even in a long Albertan winter, you could never tire of these interiors! Intimate corners and wide open spaces create a dynamic home. On top of everything, there’s an excellent rooftop patio that looks out above the trees.

Hip to be square

front facace E3 Architecture Inc.
The home has a boxy modular design that gives it an urban edge. A tri-panelled picture window with juliette balcony gives you a view out to the landscape and an opportunity to throw open the windows to let in the fresh air. Clear glass railings outside serve to blend the home seamlessly with its natural surroundings.

Grey facade

rear facade E3 Architecture Inc.
The exterior of the home is painted in shades of matte grey. We love the modish windows here at the rear of the home! There’s an outdoor terrace here at the back of the home, creating an excellent entertainment space. There’s room out here to have a potted herb garden in the spring! The home’s outdoor spaces have great potential.

Artfully designed

loft - living/ kitchen/ dining E3 Architecture Inc.
The interior of the home is artsy and modern. High-shine steel accents brighten the dark wood inside. The windows are framed with wood to create more depth and warmth in the space. The autumn colour palette is confident and sophisticated. A kitchen flush against the wall with its island in the centre of the room creates a casual feel. Those picture windows we saw from the exterior of the home bring in light that reflects off the smooth wood floorboards.

Wood kitchen

loft - living/ kitchen/ dining E3 Architecture Inc.
Take a look at the wood cabinetry in this kitchen. We don’t see this look every day! With minimalist fixtures, the cabinets look sleek and modern. A flat induction stove top and blank white backsplash add to the sleek minimalist appeal of the kitchen. Appliances stacked together on one wall makes the best use of the available space. Check out the glass features on the staircase that make it melt into the background. This is a thoughtfully laid out home!

Loft design

loft - living/ kitchen/ dining E3 Architecture Inc.
A mixed level loft design in the home means that this open-plan space gets a double height ceiling. It's easy to spend time in a cozy and cavernous space like this! Notice how the home has clerestory windows up high on the walls? They let light in without compromising privacy. It’s a great solution to brighten up a home without sacrificing space. 

We love the bar stools around the kitchen island. They create a casual space to split a pizza with friends on a Friday night. Save the dining table for special dinners and board game nights.

Multiple levels, multiple spaces

split level see through E3 Architecture Inc.
The loft and split level design of the home means that there’s a variety of spaces you can use. Rather than having one living room, there are several spots where you could unwind depending on your mood. Some pockets of the home are more open and social and others are meant for curling up on your own with a book.

Rooftop of the world

rooftop patio E3 Architecture Inc.
The rooftop deck is a stunning space that looks over the treetops. Feeling surrounded and connected to the wilderness just beyond the home is inspiring. In the summer, this deck is perfect for watching the sunset. Glass railings create an unobstructed view. Imagine sitting down and watching the horizon stretch out before you. 

Did you enjoy this tour? Then come and discover a hidden gem in this fun family home

What do you think of the artistic interiors?

