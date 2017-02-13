12 home decor hacks the pros use to create perfect interiors

Has this ever happened to you? You return home with your purchase of an exciting new colour of paint for the living room or dreamy curtains for the bedroom. Then, when you complete your DIY decorating project, it just falls flat? What do the professionals know that you don't?

We've got a list of 12 decorating hacks professional interior designers use to create perfectly put-together homes. With a little ingenuity and elbow grease, you can get the chic look you crave for your home. You can always connect with interior designers and decorators on homify to get it right the first time!

Save time, money, and grief by picking up some wisdom from our list. Ready to learn some hacks you'll actually use? Let's start our list at number 1!