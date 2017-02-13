Your browser is out-of-date.

12 home decor hacks the pros use to create perfect interiors

Sarah Rose Anderson Sarah Rose Anderson
Printworks, Prestigious Textiles Prestigious Textiles Modern living room
Has this ever happened to you? You return home with your purchase of an exciting new colour of paint for the living room or dreamy curtains for the bedroom. Then, when you complete your DIY decorating project, it just falls flat? What do the professionals know that you don't?

We've got a list of 12 decorating hacks professional interior designers use to create perfectly put-together homes. With a little ingenuity and elbow grease, you can get the chic look you crave for your home. You can always connect with interior designers and decorators on homify to get it right the first time!

Save time, money, and grief by picking up some wisdom from our list. Ready to learn some hacks you'll actually use? Let's start our list at number 1!

1. A quick and easy design hack is to give your room a fresh look with new cushions. Mix up the styles for a vibrant look.

DISCO | PILLOW Studio Lisa Bengtsson HouseholdTextiles
Studio Lisa Bengtsson

DISCO | PILLOW

Studio Lisa Bengtsson
Studio Lisa Bengtsson
Studio Lisa Bengtsson

2. Adding colour to a room is awesome. But when your palette is already complete, try adding texture to the room. Wicker furniture, plush rugs, and textured walls all make a room look more beautiful.

Printworks, Prestigious Textiles Prestigious Textiles Modern living room
Prestigious Textiles

Printworks

Prestigious Textiles
Prestigious Textiles
Prestigious Textiles

3. Low furniture will give your home a casual feel and create the illusion of more height. Want to go even higher? Put those curtains all the way to the top!

Tufty Time Sofa by B&B Italia Campbell Watson Living roomSofas & armchairs
Campbell Watson

Tufty Time Sofa by B&B Italia

Campbell Watson
Campbell Watson
Campbell Watson

4. Don't block light from entering your home, keep furniture away from the windows. A bright home is inviting and fresh.

Roma Natural Walnut Bed homify BedroomBeds & headboards
homify

Roma Natural Walnut Bed

homify
homify
homify

5. Mirrors in your home create depth, brighten up dark spots, and keep you looking fine, too. What's not to love?

Entrée fonctionnelle et esthétique, MAAD Architectes MAAD Architectes Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
MAAD Architectes

MAAD Architectes
MAAD Architectes
MAAD Architectes

6. A bold statement anchors a room together. Invest in pieces for your home and style the look around that focal point.

Drummonds Case Study: European Retreat, Denmark homify Scandinavian style bathroom
homify

Drummonds Case Study: European Retreat, Denmark

homify
homify
homify

7. Wallpaper can add depth to a small room. It's a fun and noncommittal way to spice up your design!

Cravo Preto OH Wallpaper Walls & flooringWallpaper Paper Black
OH Wallpaper

Cravo Preto

OH Wallpaper
OH Wallpaper
OH Wallpaper

8. Light coloured ceilings make rooms feel taller and brighter. Paint it brighter then the walls of your home for optimum height.

Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceiling - As Built Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors
Arc 3 Architects &amp; Chartered Surveyors

Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceiling – As Built

Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors
Arc 3 Architects &amp; Chartered Surveyors
Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors

9. Decorate your windows. Curtains, blinds, and shades are underused canvases in your home.

12 Tommy Prince Road SW, Sonata Design Sonata Design Modern bathroom Bathtub,Property,White,Product,Plumbing fixture,Window,Wood,Lighting,Bathroom,Interior design
Sonata Design

12 Tommy Prince Road SW

Sonata Design
Sonata Design
Sonata Design

10.Walk on the dark side. Accessorize with bright furniture and decor if you go dark on your walls.

Lisbon Blues, Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Modern living room
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro

Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro

11. Business on the left, party on the right. You can visually divide a room up with shelves and lighting to create a workspace in your living room.

Salón en Barcelona: Color y Funcionalidad, Dröm Living Dröm Living Modern living room
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

12. Use innovative room dividers in an apartment or studio. Choose ones that give your home a sense of flow but still create separate living spaces.

Медовая геометрия, CO:interior CO:interior Living room
CO:interior

CO:interior
CO:interior
CO:interior

After reading our list, you'll be well on your way to putting together a fresh and professionally styled look for your home. 

More home decorating inspo awaits you on homify! Check out our feature on 8 cozy minimalist ideas for your work space and our feature on 20 things to turf from your home once you're in your 30s!

From a drab apartment to a home that leaves you speechless
What's your favourite hack for professionally styled interiors?

Discover home inspiration!

