Top 5: Decor ideas and country homes

To get away from the rush of everyday life, we need a place where we can rest and recover.

Built on a 5 hectare plot, this country-style home is an ode to outdoor living. With wood used throughout the design, the beautiful rolling lawns and picturesque landscapes have been included in every factor of the architecture.

Design professionals Juliana Lahoz Architects, have really found a balance between rustic and modern.

Once you explore this home, you'll realize just how important it is to create a home that is an oasis of relaxation and rejuvenation.