Top 5: Decor ideas and country homes

The weekend is nearly over so relax on your couch and catch up on the week's best home decor tips. Planning a bathroom renovation? We can help. Are you constantly making novice mistakes when it comes to decorating your home? We can fix that too. We've also got two beautiful homes in the mix for added inspiration.
Nobody gets it right 100% of the time – learning to decorate your home is an ongoing learning process. Your home decor ideally reflects who you are as a person; it should also create a space that's appealing to the senses and convenient for your lifestyle. As you attempt to strike this perfect balance, it's easy to fall off track, resulting in spaces that hit the extremes: overwhelming or underwhelming, cluttered or sparse, one-sided or none-sided, etc. You don't have to be a professional interior decorator, but it does help to pay attention to your space and how its layout makes you feel. Have a look at these home decor mistakes, and see if you can use them to enact minor changes that bring more balance, consistency, and appeal to your interior space.
What makes an extrodinary home? For starters, it has to be wholly original and designed for life. Today we'll tour a home that does just that. Inside the traditional A-frame build we will find all-white interiors and a livable space. Innovative windows and skylights abound in this home that plays with light and architectural lines.
To get away from the rush of everyday life, we need a place where we can rest and recover.
Built on a 5 hectare plot, this country-style home is an ode to outdoor living. With wood used throughout the design, the beautiful rolling lawns and picturesque landscapes have been included in every factor of the architecture.
Design professionals Juliana Lahoz Architects, have really found a balance between rustic and modern.
Once you explore this home, you'll realize just how important it is to create a home that is an oasis of relaxation and rejuvenation.
This bungalow in Ulm, Germany, was built in the 1960s and was dying for a modern and stylish makeover. So the owners approached the interior architects at 4PLUS5 to redesign the entrance area as well as the hallways, kitchen and bathrooms. And as you will soon find out, the final outcome looks marvellous. Elegant colours, chic doors and windows, and bright interiors will leave you impressed. The entryway is now a very functional and welcoming space, while the kitchen and bathroom look smart and cozy.
The bathroom is one of the rooms that we use daily so it should be functional and aesthetically-appealing. It should not be neglected in the design process!
Furthermore, this room usually requires a little bit more creativity than most. There is no formula for the perfect bathroom, but there are tips and tricks that allow us to breathe new life into this space so that it's no longer just a functional room in the house.
Have a wonderful weekend!